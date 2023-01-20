Nowadays, imagining a future without electric cars on the roads is somewhat utopian. By now all the car manufacturers have already sanctioned the deadline after which they will only produce and sell battery-powered cars, also in the light of what has been decided by governments around the world: let’s think of the EU for example, which from 2035 will ban the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines throughout the continent. However, from the United States comes a proposal that is diametrically opposed to the European one: the deadline is still that of 2035, but the ban concerns the sale of electric cars.

A sensational reversal of the trend, the subject of a proposal presented by a group of Republican legislators from the US state of Wyoming. According to reports from Ansa, the draft was sponsored by State Senator Jim Anderson and five other lawmakers from the Grand Old Party, the de facto Republican party. We speak in the past tense why this proposal it only lasted a few hours: a passage in the Committee on Minerals, Business and Economic Development has in fact blocked this bizarre initiative, which would not have had the force of a ban anyway since it did not have the characteristics of the bill. However, it is interesting how even today there are still those who support internal combustion vehicles and also try to impose them on a legislative level, albeit with limited results.

The rationale that prompted some Republican lawmakers to advance this proposal was clarified in the same bill: long highways in sparsely populated areas, combined with a lack of charging infrastructure, made electric vehicles completely impracticable in the State of Wyoming, unlike thermal ones which enabled economic growth through interstate commerce. “There is an opportunity with electric vehicles that the resolution failed to catch – opposed the Democratic Senator Chris Rothfuss – And Wyoming is working to seek that opportunity because it is traditionally one of the top five energy-producing states.”