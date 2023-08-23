Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The last ten crazy minutes of the Shabab Al-Ahly match against its Saudi host, Al-Nasr, stormed the aspirations of the “Al-Fursan” to cross the playoffs to the group stage in the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League, losing 2-4, after an exciting confrontation, at the Marsool Park Stadium in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Anderson Talisca (11 and 95), Sultan Al-Ghanam (88), and Marcelo Brozovic (97) scored the goals of victory, while Yahya Al-Ghassani scored the goals of Shabab Al-Ahly (18 and 46), to bid farewell to the Knights from the preliminary round.

On the other hand, Al-Nassr returned to the Champions League competitions, after his absence from the past two seasons, where he leads him, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player in the world 5 times, a constellation of his new stars coming with high deals, similar to Senegalese Sadio Mane, Croatian Marcelo Brozovic, Ivorian Siko Fofana. And his compatriot Konnan, who replaced the injured Brazilian Alex Telles.

Al-Nasr started its season perfectly, as it won the Arab Clubs Championship at home, but it made a very bad start in the local league, losing its first two matches.

Al-Nasr’s most prominent participation in the tournament was in 1995, when he finished runner-up, and in 2020 and 2021, when he reached the semi-finals.

The Serbian coach, Marco Nikolic, “Al-Fursan”, expressed his regret for his team’s early farewell from the continental championship, and said: “It is unfortunate that two teams the size of Al-Ahly youth and Al-Nasr play in the playoffs, and I am proud of my team for presenting a great performance against a wonderful competitor,” pointing out that the performance of his team deserves. respect.

He added, “The competitor exerted great pressure, especially in the last minutes, and benefited from scoring two goals, which is undoubtedly a great team.” He pointed out that the competitor’s danger was not limited to Portuguese Ronaldo, and was concentrated on the side of the “duo” Gislan Konan and Senegalese Mane.

For his part, Majed Nasser, Al-Ahly youth goalkeeper, explained that “minor mistakes caused his team to lose the match,” pointing out that the competitor has the best players in the world, and added: “Thank you to my colleagues for what they presented in the match, and a long journey awaits us in the current season’s competitions.” ».

In turn, Yahya Al-Ghassani, who scored a “double” for his team in the match, congratulated his rival, Al-Nasr Al-Saudi, for qualifying.

And the Al-Ahly youth delegation returned in the early hours of dawn today to Dubai, where the “Al-Fursan” is preparing to face its guest, Khor Fakkan, next Sunday, at Rashid Stadium, in the second round of the “ADNOC Professional League.” Al-Ahly youth started the campaign to defend the title last season by winning 3- 0 away from home against Ajman in the first round of the league.

