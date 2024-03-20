Horner's all-in blows the house

The chaos that is enveloping the Red Bull team, dominator on the track but in the midst of a total internal showdown, could shake up the pilot and engineer market quite a bit of Formula 1, upending the line-ups for 2025. If indeed Christian Horner's all-in should it be the choice to focus on the Thai Alex Albon instead of Max Verstappen for next year, the world champion is certainly not sitting idle at the moment.

The flirting with Mercedes, fueled by talks on the Jos Verstappen – Toto Wolff axis, is well known. More recent is linclusion in the Aston Martin negotiationwhich on paper might seem like a less attractive option, but which has several advantages: first and foremost from 2026 it will be powered by Honda. Verstappen has remained linked to the Japanese giant since the title won in 2021 and this could represent an important guarantee for him regarding the competitiveness of the Silverstone team.

Aston takes it all

Another great item appeal is represented by owned by Aston Martin. The team is currently in the hands of Lawrence Stroll, but there were rumors of a deal already at the end of 2023 possible interest from Aramco – the national hydrocarbon company of Saudi Arabia – for the purchase of the team. The Saudi giant, which in 2022 boasted a turnover of 535.2 billion dollarswas asked by the site GP Blog regarding the possible acquisition of the team and also of Verstappen himself. The response was a “no comment“, which does not represent a confirmation but not even a firm denial, on the contrary.

Aston Martin's plan would be even broader. In fact, the British team would also have tried Adrian Newey, another fundamental element of this cycle of successes for Red Bull which, however, does not seem certain to remain in Milton Keynes any longer. In this case, the one who has the advantage in securing the services of the designer who has won – between Drivers and Manufacturers – 25 world titles – is the Ferrari.

Newey heading towards Maranello

As our Pino Allievi had told on FormulaPassion.itIndeed, the redhead has already been in contact with Newey for some time and now the advanced state of the negotiations has also been confirmed by German sources. Even the dialogue that took place in Jeddah between John Elkann and Oliver Mintzlaff had made many think that concrete talks on this front were underway. Verstappen in Aston Martin and Newey in Ferrari in 2025 then? For the moment, caution is a must, but it is certainly no longer a question of a fantasy market but of actual and real possibilities.