Kyoto Animation it is still recovering from the unfortunate fire in which more than 30 employees lost their lives, and fortunately is doing so.

The person responsible already pays a long prison sentence; However, problems continue to plague the studio, which this time became the target of various criticisms.

Oddly enough, now some people are judging you by ‘be dominated by women’, a situation that, according to a few opinions, puts men at a disadvantage.

Kyoto Animation would prioritize women

The forums are always a good source of information to know the working conditions of a company, and precisely in one of them an alleged employee of Kyoto Animation criticized the study of ‘be dominated by women’.

The opinion was published through the site Career Connection, where the man, who allegedly worked full time at the company, wrote the following:

‘Since the company was founded by women, its corporate culture is dedicated solely to women. Women have more opportunities to participate in high-paying jobs and open positions, while male staff are sent to work behind the scenes. Since there is no objective evaluation system, promotion or not depends entirely on luck. ‘

The alleged employee of Kyoto Animation He assured that there is a ratio of seven women for every two men, and that many of the male workers resign when they cannot move up.

Anime like Free! They are run by women.

The comments were immediate, and fortunately the majority were positive and applauded that there is a company where women are respected.

Unfortunately, many companies continue to discriminate against their female employees, offering wages below that of male workers.

We do not know if the work environment of Kyoto Animation It is as this subject describes it, but it could well be the argument of someone who was resented by a personal issue.

