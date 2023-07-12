Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

No Dolce Vita: Italy is not only the country of the sweet life, but also of bizarre laws. You should better stick to certain beach rules.

Munich – Azure water, fine sandy beach, bright blue sky – Italy is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans. In no other country is the “dolce far niente” (sweet idleness) celebrated more. Here holidaymakers can enjoy the sweet life to the fullest – as long as they comply with certain laws and rules.

Because “different countries, different customs” is not just a well-known saying, but also reality in Italy: Anyone who sits on the steps of a historical monument must expect a 100-euro fine. In the Campanian Eboli even that is possible Kissing in the car fined 500 euros. Even laziness at the wheel can be expensive in Bella Italia. So that La Dolce Vita does not become an expensive pleasure on the next beach holiday, holidaymakers should find out beforehand about the special rules and customs of the holiday destination. Because tourists face drastic penalties for supposedly banal activities. Numerous new vacationer rules also apply in Spain and Croatia.

Building sand castles on the beach is illegal in Italy. (Iconic image) © Axel Heimken/ dpa

Rules in Italy: Municipalities issue ban on sandcastles

For many holidaymakers, building a sandcastle is simply part of a beach holiday. They are a real highlight, especially for children. But like the Swiss daily newspaper View reported, there are several “legal fun brakes” in the Venetian Eraclea. Sandcastles, ball games and digging holes in the sand are therefore prohibited on the beach. Reason: The emergency services could stumble. If you break the rule, you have to raise your voice The Guardians Expect a fine of 250 euros. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung but also go up to 1000 euros.

Also in the municipality of Cavallino, one of the most popular beaches on the Adriatic, according to the Italian daily La Stampa Banned shovels and buckets from the beach. A decision that infuriates parents and grandparents because young bathers are deprived of the opportunity to build sand castles near the waves, as tradition dictates. As the Italian daily newspaper further reports, it is also forbidden to set up parasols and sun loungers on the beach in the area of ​​the lido within the five meter long shoreline.

Holidays in Italy: There are special rules on the beach

Like the American TV station CNN reports, there is also a strict ban on bath towels on some beaches, such as La Pelosa Beach, because too much sand sticks to them. “Because of the beach towels, the beaches would have lost a lot of sand,” explained the responsible mayor. In general, any kind of modification of the sandy beaches or taking sand, shells and stones from Italy’s beaches is strictly prohibited. Loud Italian Tourist Board (ENIT), punishes Sardinia with a fine of between 500 and 3000 euros in case of non-compliance. In the Italian seaside resort on the Andria, a topless ban was also imposed – including for men.

And the list of bizarre laws gets loud Süddeutsche Zeitung always longer. More than 150 “local orders” are said to be high in this mountain of prohibitions. Anyone who travels often has a lot to tell – especially holidaymakers who come into contact with the bizarre laws in Italy. And yet Italy expects a rush of tourists in summer. The country expects up to 442 million overnight stays in this year’s holiday season. It is already extremely hot in many places in the popular holiday destination. The notorious weather phenomenon El Niño is back and is also causing extreme heat in many places in Europe. In some regions, holidaymakers should therefore take heat warnings particularly seriously. (Vivian Werg)