The discussion regarding the price increase of petrol and diesel has held sway in recent months in Italy, between billboards with average prices on display and the debate on excise duties. Even in the rest of the world, however, the situation is not prosperous from this point of view: the latest exemplary case concerns Cuba, whose government has approved the increase in the cost of fuel at the pump and other essential services to an extent that is nothing short of “exaggerated“.

400% increase

In particular, the price of gasoline on the Latin American island increased by 400%. Translated: a full tank of petrol now costs five times more than before. What are the reasons for this increase? “Rectify a set of distortions present in the economy“, says the Ministry of Finance and Prices. More precisely, Ansa explained that these adjustments were necessary due to the global increase in fuel prices and the difficulties in obtaining them.

Not just petrol

The increase in the cost of fuel is only one of the measures taken by the Cuban government to respond to the crisis: in fact, an increase in the price of electricity tariff for large consumers and for medium and long-distance transport tickets, both buses and trains. Awaiting Approval instead the increase in prices of cylinder cooking gas: the decision has currently been postponed.