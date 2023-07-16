Mad in Love: plot, cast and streaming of the movie
Tonight, 16 July 2023, at 21.20 (approximately) on Rete 4, Crazy in Love, a 1981 film directed by Castellano and Pipolo with Adriano Celentano and Ornella Muti, is broadcast. But what is the plot? What’s the movie about? And the cast? All the information in detail below.
Plot
Cristina, princess of the small kingdom of Saint Tulipe, is on a state visit to Rome with all her royal family. However, a family that is short of money and desperately looking for the exorbitant sum of 50 billion lire to save the independence of the principality, so much so that Cristina is now betrothed to a rich billionaire (a manufacturer of military cannons) to avoid the failure of the realm. Bored and rebellious, she sneaks away from the villa where she is staying and decides to take a tour of Rome. Getting on a bus like many others, she meets someone who will change her life: a crazy and nice driver named Barnaba Cecchini. The latter falls in love with her instantly and will be very determined to win the girl, against everything and everyone…
Mad in Love: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of Mad About You, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Adriano Celentano as Barnaba Cecchini
- Ornella MutiCristina
- Adolfo Celi: King Gustavus
- Milla Sannoner as Betsy, wife of King Gustaf
- Enzo Garinei: King Gustav’s secretary
- Corrado Olmi: mayor
- Franco Diogenes: head waiter
- Dino Cassio: traffic warden
- Tiberio Murgia: carpet seller
- Silvia Ferluga: fortune teller
- Luigi Castejon: secretary ambassador
- Fulvio Mingozzi: guardian of the Roman Forum
- Enzo De Toma: man backed up by Barnabas
- Gerry Bruno: Waiter
- Jimmy the Buster: Gas station attendant
- Alfio Patanè: chef
- Tony Morgan: Newspaper newsboy
- Lidia Costanzo as Angela, friend of Barnabas
Streaming and TV
Where to see Mad in Love on TV and live streaming? The film is broadcast today, 16 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it.
