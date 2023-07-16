Mad in Love: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, 16 July 2023, at 21.20 (approximately) on Rete 4, Crazy in Love, a 1981 film directed by Castellano and Pipolo with Adriano Celentano and Ornella Muti, is broadcast. But what is the plot? What’s the movie about? And the cast? All the information in detail below.

Plot

Cristina, princess of the small kingdom of Saint Tulipe, is on a state visit to Rome with all her royal family. However, a family that is short of money and desperately looking for the exorbitant sum of 50 billion lire to save the independence of the principality, so much so that Cristina is now betrothed to a rich billionaire (a manufacturer of military cannons) to avoid the failure of the realm. Bored and rebellious, she sneaks away from the villa where she is staying and decides to take a tour of Rome. Getting on a bus like many others, she meets someone who will change her life: a crazy and nice driver named Barnaba Cecchini. The latter falls in love with her instantly and will be very determined to win the girl, against everything and everyone…

Mad in Love: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Mad About You, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Adriano Celentano as Barnaba Cecchini

Ornella MutiCristina

Adolfo Celi: King Gustavus

Milla Sannoner as Betsy, wife of King Gustaf

Enzo Garinei: King Gustav’s secretary

Corrado Olmi: mayor

Franco Diogenes: head waiter

Dino Cassio: traffic warden

Tiberio Murgia: carpet seller

Silvia Ferluga: fortune teller

Luigi Castejon: secretary ambassador

Fulvio Mingozzi: guardian of the Roman Forum

Enzo De Toma: man backed up by Barnabas

Gerry Bruno: Waiter

Jimmy the Buster: Gas station attendant

Alfio Patanè: chef

Tony Morgan: Newspaper newsboy

Lidia Costanzo as Angela, friend of Barnabas

Streaming and TV

Where to see Mad in Love on TV and live streaming? The film is broadcast today, 16 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it.