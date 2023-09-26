India exhausting for the pilots

The debut of Buddh International Circuit in the MotoGP calendar it provided thrills both in the Sprint on Saturday and in the Grand Prix on Sunday, two races in which there was no shortage of overtaking and twists until the checkered flag. After free practice on Friday, in light of the weather conditions, a reduction in the number of sessions for races in all classes was established. An extremely common sense decision if we consider, for example, the fatigue highlighted by Jorge Martin at the end of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi in turn underlined after the victory of never having faced such a tiring Friday in his career as a driver, an exceptional situation probably also due to the fact that the sessions were lengthened to allow the drivers to get used to the new Indian circuit.

Pol Espargarò he finished the race in 13th position and during the effort made in the Grand Prix his heart reached a peak of 198 beats per minute, an unsustainable pulse for the Catalan who had to give up half a second per lap in terms of pace: “It was one of the most difficult races of my life, if not the most difficult – declared the GasGas pilot as reported by the Spanish newspaper AS – I felt very weak physically, I slowed down about half a second per lap otherwise I wouldn’t have finished the race, certainly all this effort can also be attributed to the injury at the beginning of the season. I had never reached 198 beats per minute. I was very surprised, because I don’t reach these levels even at home, training on a bicycle. It was a truly extreme race.”

Exceeding 200 beats per minute is one dangerous threshold even for professional athletes. Jorge Martin, for example, is among the drivers who, according to the detection sensors, exceeds 200 beats per minute at the start. The average is around 160-170 beats per minute, which is significantly lowered by Maverick Vinales who stops at 130. The reduction of the laps from 24 to 21 allowed the riders to save a few minutes in the saddle, the forecast was 42 minutes and half compared to 38 for example at the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona.