The ORF changed. But even the news channel from Austria is not immune to mistakes. The result is derisive comments on the Internet.

Munich – Gender has become a culture war, and not only in Germany. For CDU leader Friedrich Merz, gender is even partly responsible for the high poll numbers of the AfD. The emotionality of the language debate has reached a level that has only been achieved in recent years by questions about climate change or veganism. In Austria, too, many media use gendering to make their communication more inclusive. In the program “Zeit im Bild 2” by ORF However, there was a controversy because gender was simply wrong.

ORF changed wrong: “Why members of the climate council are disappointed”

As usual, the ZiB2 preview account tweeted about the show a few hours before announcing a show with the head of the Air Force, Gerfried Promberger, who was supposed to talk about Sky Shield and NATO. But not exactly happy: “Why members of the climate council are disappointed,” it said there. “Member” is known to be neuter and therefore does not need to be gendered. Malicious comments below the post were the prompt response.

“I really have nothing against gendering. I gender too. But it’s called “THE member”, commented one user, for example. “A neuter is not gendered,” he wrote, and: “Such nonsense makes my language-loving heart bleed.” Another user commented: “Members … is the content of the news program so well researched?” And another thought, the ORF was “cannot be surpassed in terms of embarrassment.”

ORF apologizes, but quickly deletes the post

As the news portal Today writes, the preview account posted a spontaneous and informal apology shortly thereafter: “Sorry. I made a stupid spelling mistake!!! Should have been called PARTICIPANTS. Please excuse me!!!” This post has since been deleted.

The statement shortly afterwards, which is still online, was a little more controlled: “We made a mistake in today’s #ZiB2 preview. The “members” should actually have been called “participants”. Please excuse me.” Again, there were many comments that made fun of the broadcaster. “Without the six call signs (from the tweet before) we can’t take this seriously on Twitter,” someone wrote, and another user suspected a “gender satire from ORF” behind the whole thing. (cgsc)