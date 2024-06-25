disney has confirmed through its social networks that the production of ‘Crazy Friday 2’ has already started and it has been announced that it will have a large part of its cast returning.

It was previously known that Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis They would be back to star in the sequel to ‘A Crazy Friday’ with their respective characters, but finally part of the rest of their cast is discovered.

In addition to having the protagonists present, ‘Crazy Friday 2‘ will also star Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson, and more.

The actors and actresses They will reprise their roles from the first film and there are already very high expectations for the sequel, in addition, Disney has changed its premiere, moving from Disney+ to the cinema, which indicates that it will be a great production for the company.

Who will be in the sequel to ‘Crazy Friday’?

Jamie Lee Curtis – Dr. Tess Coleman.

Lindsay Lohan – Anna Coleman.

Mark Harmon-Ryan.

Chad Michael Murray – Jake.

Christina Vidal – Maddie.

Haley Hudson – Peg.

Rosalind Chao – Pei-Pei/The owner of the restaurant.

Lucille Soong – Pei-Pei’s Mother/Cookie Mrs.

‘A crazy Friday 2‘is planned for release in theaters in 2025, as has been recently confirmed. Only in 2022 were there talks about the plans for a sequel and the enthusiasm of the fans was so great that it did not take long to confirm it in 2023; This 2024 its recording is announced.

