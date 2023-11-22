“Interlocutions are underway” with the Municipality “to find a solution” after the outcry from the owners of the accommodation facilities over the sanctions for the years 2021-22, deemed “the result of incorrect data”

”I’m underway discussions” between the Municipality of Rome and representatives of the categories, from B&Bs to large hotels, to ”find a solution” in the case of the files regarding fines for unpaid tourist tax and ”initiate procedures to rectify any incorrect data”. After the outcry from the owners of the accommodation facilities on the sanctions for the years 2021-22, in too many cases “the result of wrong data” and born from cross-checks which according to them do not take into account the necessary exemptions, the Municipality takes action and opens up to a discussion.

If the budget councilor Silvia Scozzese prefers not to comment for the moment, sources in the Campidoglio have in fact made it known that ”meetings are underway with the respective tax advisors and accountants of the various categories to verify possible inconsistencies”, so that ”those who have acted correctly can prove it”. The checks on the regular payment of the tourist tax which are now at the origin of the controversy, however, the Palazzo Senatorio points out, “had never been carried out until now”.