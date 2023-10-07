Incredible at Marassi, where everything happens in the last minutes (14 minutes of added time): the goal by the Rossoneri winger and then the expulsion of Maignan, which forces Pioli to put an outfield player in the goal: the French striker puts his gloves on, who saves his team. Red also for Martinez

Philip Grimaldi – Genoa

Overtaking with the thrill. Milan thanks a spell from Pulisic (fourth center in the league) in the final and wins at Ferraris against Genoa in the 43rd minute of the second half, overtaking Inter now within two, blocked at home by Bologna. A hard-fought victory that only matured when Pioli gave space to his best men in the second half, but also a very heavy one for the Rossoneri’s championship economy, who after the national team break will be faced with a terrible trio against Juventus, PSG and Napoli. Thrilling final, with the red card for Maignan after a Var check (knee to Ekuban’s face), Giroud between the posts in his place with the attacker saved first by the crossbar on Gudmundsson’s free kick and then decisive on the exit on Puscas, while also Genoa loses Martinez due to a double yellow card (Leali on). Gilardino’s team plays a proud match, but also pays for the heavy absences, from Badelj to Strootman, from Retegui to Messias, who stops a few hours before the match. The Rossoneri thus forget the bitter draw in Dortmund and take the solitary lead in the table. Once again the end is fatal for the rossoblù: the Grifone have already lost seven points in the final quarter of an hour of the match and they are unable to maintain that role of punishing greats (Lazio at the Olimpico and, at home, Roma, as well as having blocked Napoli at a draw). Instead, surprisingly, Pioli’s team struggled until halfway through the match. See also SBK | Record-breaking Misano: full stands for the production derivatives

turnover — The reason? Mainly the changes in the starting eleven. Pioli chooses Jovic and leaves Giroud on the bench, with Chukwueze and Okafor completing the offensive trident also without Leao and Pulisic. But if the guests confirm their 4-3-3, Gilardino opts for a new 4-5-1, with Sabelli recovered on the right in the midfield (and Haps on the opposite lane) and Malinovskyi on the midfielder line. Gudmundsson thus remains the Grifone’s most advanced man. Mian immediately starts at a great pace, making good use of the right wing with Chukwueze, who forces Haps and Vasquez to stay very low at the start. Okafor (4′) enters from the outside lane and immediately comes close to taking the lead, Martinez’s courageous exit. Rossoblù cautious, Milan more courageous and in possession of the game. The owners set up a game different from the vigorous one that had seen them overwhelming against Roma, but they still didn’t give up on playing. A Florenzi-Vasquez contact in the Rossoneri area angers Gilardino (warned) who would ask for a penalty, but referee Piccinini has no doubts and allows the game to continue. Milan struggled to find openings, but Gilardino’s men left little space, with Thorsby and Frendrup taking turns on Adli, thus breaking one of the sources of the away game. Gudmundsson struggled to find the acceleration to strike, even if Genoa tried to take advantage of the Thorsby tower to bypass the Rossoneri defense. Reijnders challenges Martinez (16′), but Musah was offside at the time of the throw. Florenzi gets Milan’s second yellow card after Hernandez for the foul on Haps who was running away to the left, cutting Milan’s lines of play. Much, too much effort for Pioli and AC Milan’s attack was totally unproductive. Hernandez’s diagonal shot (28′) goes wide, but Milan in the first half is all there and it’s not enough. See also These are all the matches of the opening day of the 2022 MLS season

space for the big names — And then, after the break, Pioli immediately launched Leao and Pulisic – with Okafor and Chukwueze out – to ignite the attack. De Winter goes for the Portuguese, but the plot of the first half remains unchanged. Genoa attentive and play that stifles Milan’s counterattacks. When Genoa are without the ball, Reijnders pushes hard and forces Sabelli into the defenders’ line. In fact a 5-4-1, and it is a first sign of growth for Milan, with Genoa no longer able to be as effective as in the first half. Also because Gudmundsson is less effective, and without his play and the dynamism of the Icelander, the situation becomes complicated for Gilardino’s team. Haps’ acceleration gives Genoa some breathing space and forces Adli into a foul: another yellow for the Rossoneri. Martinez’s masterpiece on Leao, while Pioli raises the quality of his moves: Giroud and Calabria come in, Adli and Florenzi come out. Gilardino responds with Kutlu and Ekuban instead of Malinovskyi and Sabelli. Genoa with the 5-3-2. De Winter gets an avoidable yellow card and things get complicated for him, under the pressure of Leao, who goes down into the area and landslide on Dragusin. It’s not rigor. Genoa holds. And dare. Dragusin’s poisonous diagonal was deflected for a corner by a masterpiece from Maignan on the half hour following a deflection from Reijnders, but the match remained substantially balanced. Ekuban shoots high (32′), but Milan is unable to crush Genoa, until the daring final. Pulisic surprises Bani and scores, then the Rossoneri have to suffer before they can embrace Giroud goalkeeper (decisive) for a night. This solitary record is (very) thanks to him. See also The president of Aci Sticchi Damiani under investigation for false public deed