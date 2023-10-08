World Cup, the Pumas beat Japan 37-29 and will face Wales, the islanders lose 24-23 against the Portuguese but are second, eliminate Australia and will face England

Argentina and Fiji are the last two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup. In the matches played today for the last day of the group stage, in what represented a real play-off for second place in Pool D (already won by England), the Pumas defeated Japan 37-29 in Nantes and closed at 14 (+5 on the Japanese), while in Toulouse Portugal won its first victory at the World Cup by beating Fiji 24-23, who however, thanks to the defensive bonus point, took second place in Pool C with 11 points (the same as Australia, however beaten in the direct match), behind Wales (19). Fiji returning to the group stage after 16 years. This completes the quarter-final table: on the left side of the scoreboard, Wales-Argentina (5pm in Marseille) and Ireland-All Blacks (9pm in Saint-Denis) will be played on Saturday 14th, followed by England-Fiji on Sunday 15th. (5pm in Marseille) and France-South Africa (9pm in Saint-Denis).

JAPAN-ARGENTINA 27-39 — 72 seconds are enough for Argentina to disgorge it: from a ruck just outside the 22, the center Santiago Chocobares receives, pierces the heart of the opponent’s line passing between two men, with an internal feint he also puts the fullback down and flies to squash. But in the 16th minute the second line Amato Fakataua responds to him, showing unexpected skills, receiving wide on the left, goes over the opponent with a kick, collects the oval and goes away alone to dunk. Goals converted by Emiliano Boffelli and Rikiya Matsuda respectively. In the 23rd minute a high tackle costs the Japanese flanker Pieter Labuschagne a yellow card, then in the 28th minute Matsuda clumsily attempts a drop, has it countered and from the resulting counterattack Gonzalo Bertranou runs towards the left, only to give the ball to winger Mateo Carreras sprint to the flag. Boffelli converts, then scores a free kick, but just before the break Japan gets back to -1 with a try from Naoto Saito, who receives from Siosaia Fifita’s decisive break (Matsuda converts). At the start of the second half Carreras receives everything alone on the left, returns to the last defender at the flag and scores a brace. Boffelli converts, then Matsuda with a placed shot (52′) and Lomano Lemeki with a drop (56′) bring the Japanese back to -2. In the 59th minute, Boffelli received Juan Cruz Mallia’s assist on the outside left and went to dunk, then converted as well. In the 65th minute Jone Naikabula receives it on the right after a series of fast and precise passes and smashes at the flag, Matsuda converts and we are back at -2. But Carreras wrote the final word three minutes later, skipping past a couple of opponents before diving for the hat-trick (Boffelli converted). See also The Colombian National Team no longer depends on itself: the accounts

FIJI-PORTUGAL 23-24 — In Toulouse it feels like watching a rugby sevens match, which is a specialty of the two nations: it is played at enormous speed, but with great runs and splendid passes, there are practically identical blunders. So much so that only Frank Lomani’s placing moves the score. Today madness has the upper hand over effectiveness and in these conditions the Lobos take advantage of it, who after a spectacular try missed by a nail from winger Raffaele Storti, equalize thanks to Samuel Marques’ place in the 38th minute. And at the beginning of the second half they also go for the goal: Jeronimo Portela’s flying catch, then Pedro Bettencourt’s grubber surprises Vinaya Habosi from behind, from where Storti emerges and crushes the flag. Fijians in dolls who risk immediately taking another one, when they open up to a counterattack, but then Sireli Maqala turns the field around, builds himself and devours the opportunity, but then from the ruck a stone’s throw from the goal it is Levani Botia who squash. Marques and Lomani convert them to make it 10-10, then Botia himself gets the yellow card for a high tackle and in the 51st minute the Portuguese respond with an identical try: prop Francisco Fernandes extends from the ruck. To chase away the ghosts for Fiji came the goal of Mesake Doge in the 68th minute, who broke through from a step after a series of pick and gos. Marques and Lomani convert them and it’s equal again, then in the 74th and 76th minutes the scrum half puts in the two free throws which bring Fiji back up to +6. But it’s not over, because in the 79th minute Storti throws Rodrigo Marta in the goal, Marques converts it and Portugal writes history. See also Cristiano Ronaldo answers who is the best in the world connected to a lie detector

TONGA-ROMANIA 45-24 — In Marseille, however, they were playing only to avoid the last place in Pool B and Tonga defeated Romania 45-24 (they were both scoreless). For Tonga tries by Solomone Kata (2), George Moala, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Sione Vailanu, Pita Ahki and Kyren Taumoefelau, with 5 conversions by William Havili. For Romania goals by Cristi Boboc, Florin Surugiu and Marius Simonescu, with 3 transformations and a place by Alin Conache.

