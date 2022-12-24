The picture of Lionel Messi the moment you lift the Qatar World Cup-2022together with his teammates from the albiceleste, has become a mural in a corner of the neighborhood of Palermo of the Argentine capital, work of the street artist Maximiliano Bagnasco. But there are more things in his tribute.

“This is my way of thanking. It’s a gift to the people. Football for Argentines is always a joy and makes us better go through difficult situations,” the 39-year-old muralist told AFP.

Bagnasco became popular when he painted the other idol of Argentine soccer fans, Diego Maradona, in one of the tallest murals in the world, 40 meters high in a building in Canning, a town on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires.

“We see the Argentina united with millions of people in the street (in celebrations on Tuesday). We are world champions”, the artist recalled the feat of victory over France in the final (4-2 on penalties, 3-3 in 120 minutes).

The new Bagnasco production reproduces Messi in full color at the moment of the award ceremony, surrounded by Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo De Paul and Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez.



The albiceleste captain wears the black bisht with golden details that he received at the award ceremony, a symbol of Arab culture reserved for royal authorities and prominent personalities.

“This image with the tunic was something different from all the World Cups,” said Bagnasco. The mural is six meters high by five meters wide and the artist used 60 aerosols. “There are technical details in the making, but what matters is that it’s emotional,” he said.

The tattoo

Fans do anything for their idol. And one of them decided to tattoo his face with the image of Messi’s last name.

The result of the experiment was not the best and has received all kinds of criticism on social networks.

On the forehead is the word Messi, on the right cheekbone the word ‘God’ and on the left three stars, but…