FIA and F1, the kingdom of inconsistency

Imagine one of the Juventus-Inter referees – perhaps those involved in VAR -, which five days before the big match he makes fiery statements against the coach of the Juventus team, even hypothesizing the next transfer of the Old Lady's strongest player to the Nerazzurri's historic rivals. Then showing up in the VAR room as if nothing had happened.

All hell would happen.

Here, in magical world of Formula 1 it may instead happen that you read an interview with The Sun (dated March 19) to the former pilot Johnny Herbert in which harshly criticizes the Red Bull messspeaking without hesitation about “Christian Horner show”pointing out “arrogance” of the team principal and the “folly“to remain in office, and closing the circle by giving up for now”very close” Max Verstappen's sensational move to Mercedes.

Here, March 21st – two days later – Johnny Herbert is walking around the Australian Grand Prix paddock wearing his FIA vest, smiling and with his chest out. The former English driver it is in fact – for the first time – one of the 4 race stewards who in Melbourne will be called to judge what will happen on the track (the other three are Tim Mayer, Matteo Perini and Matthew Selley). In a competition that will see among the participants the very Red Bull that 48 hours earlier certainly did not shower with compliments. And which he will obviously judge with the utmost serenity and impartiality.

Normality, in the transparent and non-contradictory world of Formula 1.