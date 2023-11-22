Genoa. On 29 October 2013 Rosario Monteleone resigned from the role of Frresident of the council of the Liguria Region, because he was investigated as part of the investigation into the so-called “crazy spending”on public money intended for party council groups which, according to investigators, a series of exponents had spent for entirely private needs.

Ten years later, the then group leader of the Center Union (UDC) was acquitted of the charges. Six of the eight charges for which he was investigated have been barred. For the other two he was acquitted because the fact does not exist. This was established by the judge of the second criminal section Carla Pastorini. The position of Monteleone, defended by lawyers Alessandro Vaccaro and Francesca Pastore, had been removed from the main trial, for health reasons of the former councillor. «I believe I have always behaved correctly – says Monteleone now -. I had resigned and waited in silence for years, waiting for justice to take its course. And now he proved me right.”

The period in which the expenses contested against him fell ranged from 2008 to 2012. They were incurred both in his role as a simple councilor of the UDC and as president of the regional council. The deputy prosecutors Massimo Terrile and Francesco Pinto (the latter now deputy prosecutor) investigated him and several other councilors. The crimes charged were embezzlement and forgery. But the first was later downgraded to undue receipt of public funds. With shorter prescription times.

The Financial Police had contested expenses of more than 100 thousand euros. Transfers of money between the fund of the UDC council group and that of the presidency. And shortfalls considered by the military and the Prosecutor’s Office not duly justified. Some of the releases put under scrutiny were then partially recast, but for the prosecution it was a clumsy attempt to make amends in a period in which the investigation was already in the public domain. In any case, the objections have now been dropped with the court ruling a few days ago. In the meantime, the regional prosecutor’s office at the Court of Auditors had also raised its own objections, resulting in Monteleone being sentenced, in the first instance, to compensation for treasury damages.

Last year, however, the Court of Cassation closed another important issue, with the acquittal of 19 councilors of the Liguria Region because the fact does not exist. Among these, the League deputy Edoardo Rixi, who on 30 May 2019 resigned as deputy minister of Infrastructure and Transport after being sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in the first instance.