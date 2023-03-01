Turnaround Cosenza in the Calabrian derby against Reggina. A brace from Nasti in full stoppage time gives Viali’s team the victory: it ends 2-1. Heavy stop for Inzaghi’s team which does not repeat the success found last day against Modena. A goal by Touré in the 82nd minute knocks Parma down: at the Tardini D’Angelo’s Pisa wins, rising to 41 and momentarily taking fifth place. Lots of chances but no flash at Barbera, Lucarelli had to settle for a draw when he returned to the bench: Palermo-Ternana didn’t go beyond 0-0. All the others on the field tomorrow to close the midweek round. Leaders Frosinone challenge Spal at Paolo Mazza, Gilardino’s Genoa face Cagliari away.

COSENZA-REGGINA 2-1 — First half blocked at San Vito-Marulla. Many duels in the middle of the field, the teams are not very precise in the last meters. Marras on one side and Canotto on the other try to create dangers on the outside, but little happens until the 44th minute. After a rebound, Gori sent a powerful left foot from the edge of the area to beat Micai: third goal of the season for the attacker born in ’99. Colombi saves Reggina in the 71st minute, the goalkeeper intervenes with his feet and avoids the equalizer after D’Orazio’s close shot. The guests react with Strelec on Pierozzi’s low cross, Micai repels safely. The landlords didn’t give up and practically equalized in the 90th minute: Delic broke free on the left, found Nasti diving and making it 1-1. Not even a minute later, D’Urso from the right serves the attacker who strikes on the fly and beats Colombi. Decisive brace for the class of ’03. Viali’s men are back to winning ways, a success they hadn’t had since 28 January. See also Ski, world championships: Marta Bassino gold in the super-G

PARMA-PISA 0-1 — Sohm engages Nicolas for the first time in the 13th minute: shot from outside, blocked by the goalkeeper. Ten minutes later, Zanimacchia is good at dribbling past two opponents, then tries a shot from outside that goes high. D’Angelo’s team shows up just ahead, in the 42nd minute the hosts try again: Bernabé looks for Vazquez in the middle, the Argentine loses time to shoot. Little happened in the second half: Moreo had a shot blocked by Chichizola in the 55th minute. The match unlocked in the 82nd minute: Torregrossa got rid of the opposing defence, served Touré who shot powerfully and scored: third in the season for the German midfielder. Then everything happens in recovery: Chichizola goes out in midfield, Mastinu jumps him and tries the lob but the shot is recovered by a defender. The Gialloblù ended the game with ten men due to the direct expulsion of Valenti for a tough intervention on Touré. See also Arsenal slams against Newcastle: City can shorten. United okay

PALERMO-TERNANA 0-0 — How many occasions in the first half at Barbera. Partipilo runs a lot and is immediately dangerous: in the 10th minute he is served well by Corrado, with his shot he hits the crossbar but the referee stops everything for offside. In the 16th minute Mantovani hits a header from a corner kick, Pigliacelli’s response is excellent. On the other side of the field, Tutino takes the measures, even his shot hits the crossbar. The very high rhythms are very high: still Partipilo launched in the area is landed by the rosanero goalkeeper. The referee is waiting for the silent check from the Var, he is offside. Diakité nearly took the lead in the 30th minute with two excellent header chances: first the opposition from Pigliacelli, then the inside post. In the second half Partipilo is still the protagonist: in the 51st minute Marconi dribbles and kicks, yet another save by Pigliacelli which is repeated also in the 62nd minute again from the winger born in ’94. Saric and Tutino try in the 66th minute, Iannarilli is ready. The rosanero waste a great opportunity in full recovery. In the 94th minute Vido starts the left-handed shot, Iannarilli saves. The ball reaches Aurelio who doesn’t hit well, nothing done. See also The best Real Madrid signings in the winter market

