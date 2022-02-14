Crazy final phase



LA Rams win the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals



Los Angeles The Los Angeles Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thanks to star player Cooper Kupp, the favorite turned the game around with a touchdown shortly before the end.







The Los Angeles Rams won the 56th Super Bowl at home and prevented the Cincinnati Bengals from winning their first NFL title. The slightly favored team prevailed on Sunday (local time) in front of 70,048 spectators in the SoFi Stadium with 23:20. In the previous 55 Super Bowls, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had won the title at home last season.



In a tight game, the Rams led 13-3 early in the second quarter, but led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals initially turned the game around. Underdog Cincinnati went into the final section with a 20-16 lead. But 1:25 minutes before the end, quarterback Matthew Stafford provided the Rams lead with a pass to Cooper Kupp. Playmaker Stafford threw a total of three touchdowns, the Bengals could no longer counter. “I wanted this so bad, I dreamed about it,” Rams defense attorney Aaron Donald gushed.

It is the second Super Bowl in team history for the Rams. At the first success 22 years ago, the team was still at home in St. Louis. It is the first Super Bowl win since returning to Los Angeles. The Rams lost their last final to the New England Patriots three years ago. Sean McVay, 36, is now the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. Before the Super Bowl, the Rams had won two championships, in 1945 and 1951.







In recent years, the Rams had increasingly relied on this one card with the Super Bowl in their own city and significantly strengthened their squad. For newcomers like quarterback Stafford and defensemen Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey, the team gave up more and more access rights at the annual talent fairs. This strategy of team owner Stan Kroenke has now paid off for the long-awaited success in the estimated five billion dollar SoFi Stadium in front of their own fans.

The Bengals, on the other hand, have to wait for their first win in a Super Bowl and also lost on the third attempt. Quarterback Burrow’s team surprisingly qualified for the final. Just two years ago, the Ohio State team was the worst in the National Football League. Despite losing to the Rams, the team has a bright future ahead of them.

At half-time, a combination of musical superstars put on an acclaimed show. Rap, hip-hop and R&B greats Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar presented a medley of their greatest hits.

