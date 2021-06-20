Bad adventure for the Crazy Cat Café in Milan, the place where you can sip coffee and enjoy home-made desserts and dishes in the company of affectionate cats who live right there, and have been welcoming and entertaining customers for years now.

After the crisis due to Covid and the lockdown, the reopening of the restaurant has become difficult since it was the victim of a media attack.

“I was undecided whether to write this post” writes the owner on Facebook “but I think it is also right to ask for help when you need it. Unfortunately we are suffering a media attack caused by an episode that took place this Tuesday, June 16. A streamer, of which we will not do the name, in order not to fuel visibility, came to our club, live on twitch.

The popularity of this character comes from the fact that he enters the clubs or shops and behaving in a harassing way, in the end, he gets kicked out, all seasoned by the support of his live audience, which incites him into chat.

As expected, his over-the-top behavior annoyed several customers and exhausted by the initiatives of his supporters (who started incessantly calling the club, with jokes, obscene jokes and more) we asked the streamer to come out, and politely not to return .

We thought it was all over, but from that moment we are receiving a “shitstorm” on all our social networks, but the worst thing is the untruthful 1-star reviews that are clogging up our google page.

After months of lockdown, managing such an unpleasant situation in the third week of opening is putting us to the test. Still in disbelief of what we are experiencing, what we ask of you is to help us erase the wave of hate we are undergoing by writing a review on Google about your experience with us.

No names, no visibility to the character, we erase hatred with love and truth.

Hitting in this way a small reality already brought to its knees (like many others) by the pandemic, cannot be considered goliardic, but cruel. “

In response to this appeal, dozens of customers and former customers returned to review the venue based on their positive experiences to try and help the Crazy Cat Café get up.