Bad adventure for the Crazy Cat Café in Milan, the place where you can sip coffee and enjoy home made cakes and dishes in the company of affectionate cats who live right there, and have been welcoming and entertaining customers for years now.

After the crisis due to Covid and the lockdown, the reopening of the restaurant has become difficult since it was victim of a media attack.

“I was undecided whether to write this post” writes the owner on Facebook “but I think it is also right ask for help when you need it. Unfortunately we are suffering a media attack caused by an episode that took place this Tuesday, June 16. A streamer, which we will not name in order not to feed the visibility, he came to our club, live on twitch.

The popularity of this character comes from the fact that he enters the clubs or shops and behaving in a harassing way, in the end, he gets kicked out, all seasoned with the support of his live audience, which encourages him in chat.

As expected, his behavior over the top has annoyed several customers and exhausted by the initiatives of his supporters (who have incessantly started phoning the club, with jokes, obscene jokes and more) we asked the streamer to come out, and politely not to return.

We thought it was all over, but from that moment on we are receiving a “shitstorm” on all our social networks, but the worst are the 1 star reviews not true that are clogging up our google page.

After months of lockdown, managing such an unpleasant situation in the third week of opening is putting us to the test. Still in disbelief of what we are experiencing what we ask of you is help us erase the wave of hate we’re undergoing a Google review of your experience with us.

No names, no visibility to the character, we erase hatred with love and the truth.

Hitting in this way a small reality already brought to its knees (like many others) by the pandemic cannot be considered goliardic, but cruel.

In response to this appeal, dozens of customers and former customers returned to review the venue based on their positive experiences to try and help the Crazy Cat Café get up.