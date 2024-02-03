Crazy cakes, the sweets of Malaga to lose your mind

La Dani, recent winner of the Feroz award for best supporting actor, says that she is a little more amazed every day. “I can't believe what's happening to me: I've gone from watching viral videos to starring in them,” he says after saying the most emotional speech of the gala which precedes the Goya (for which it is also nominated). Her agenda is now full of interviews and invitations to events: one of the ones she was most excited about was her participation in the Canal Sur program The afternoon, here and now, which Juan y Medio directs and presents. “It is the dream of all Andalusians,” he says. “People usually bring typical things from their town there, so I brought some crazy cakes to distribute to the public,” he says. The attendees celebrated and gave him a standing ovation, but when the camera was pointed at the stands, something serious was seen. They didn't trust. Crazy one? What is that?

The crazy cake is already an icon of Malaga, a symbol of its gastronomy that seems to have been there since the founding of the city at the same level as the espeto, the campero and its soccer team. Its creation, in fact, comes from the hands of a footballer, Barcelona central defender Eduardo Rubio, who signed for the Malaguista club in the 1950s, when players had to supplement their meager salary – when there was one – with another job. Rubio was a pastry chef and decided to open a bakery named after him in the capital. The economic hardships of the time barely allowed its neighbors to taste some biscuit doughs and other coarser proposals – also delicious – such as Carob cakes.

This is how a myth is born

The player got carried away and decided to make a puff pastry, cut out two oval discs, put pastry cream in the middle and cover one part with a Catalan glaze. To finish he put an icing on the cake, which soon became the most acclaimed in the city. He didn't have a name, but then Luisa Linares and Los Galindos published their hit 'A lo loco' and the sweet was baptized. First as crazy and, as in Malaga all the sweets then were cakes, then he changed to crazy, his definitive name.

Of course they are handmade Nacho Sanchez

In the mid-eighties, when Rubio was already thinking more about his retirement, he sold the workshop to the husband of one of his employees, who had already run one for years and wanted to expand the business. Thus they took the baton of that unique sweet and his son, Manuel Ruiz, maintains it today: the name of Obrador Tejeros It is already a synonym for crazy cakes. In its enormous facilities in the Fuente Olletas neighborhood—north of the capital—there are dozens of trays full of these orange circles. There, between 2,000 and 3,000 are made per day, which are distributed among local bakeries, cafes, restaurants and hotels, but also to other parts of Andalusia.

Almost ready to eat Nacho Sanchez

“There was a time, in the 80s and 90s, that the crazy woman went almost unnoticed, she stayed aside. Starting in 2000, however, young people claimed it: they made it their own,” says Ruiz, man