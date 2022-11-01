When derby tension takes over, it’s easy for them to jump on their nerves and the consequence (far from logical and rational) is a far west fight. It happens in football – especially our own – and it also happens in American football where last night in the Michigan derby there was a crazy beating in the tunnel that leads to the locker room. In the post-match of the match valid for the university championship, about twenty players from Michigan State attacked an opponent with punches, kicks and even blows with a gaming helmet.



00:46