Our Metropolitan is accumulating bits of history. History is nourished not only by great victories, remember that Atleti-Real Madrid under the downpour Calderon with 50,000 jubilant souls despite the elimination. The history of the Metropolitan continues to grow, even though we have been eliminated from the european cup. Leaving aside the illogical brawls and hair pulling (I don’t want players on my team who pull anyone’s hair), last Wednesday we athletics lived a piece of history.

A team that barely played for 180 minutes kicked us out of the competition because we didn’t let them play. That team is famous for being one of the best football teams in the world right now. But it is also fair that I say that I did not like anything, nothing, but nothing at all, the athletic strategy of enduring 140 minutes of qualifying rounds equipped in our field to go out like crazy in an “attack” throughout little boy of the road the last 40.

I will not be the one to speak ill of Simeone. I have a badass gene that makes me support that guy in everything, even that badass gene makes me like mud. But I don’t support dirt, especially when there are hundreds of millions of viewers watching us on television around the world. There we must be scrupulously exemplary. I prefer to lose by four goals but without hair pulling. Do not confuse badass with dirty.

Atlético footballers cheered after the game.

Angel Martinez (Getty Images)



Even so, it was exciting to see the unconditional dedication, yes, unconditional, to some ideas, to a coach and to a hobby. I don’t know any athlete who has been disappointed after elimination. Because we are different and because Atleti is like that. The neighborhood team, and, although it hurts some, the town team. What a rage By the way, I’m going to buy a batch of those t-shirts that say we’re “Crazy, Bad, and Dangerous.” In a sense yes, we could be a couple of those things, and that they have not seen us angry yet.