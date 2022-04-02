April snow weather? Yes, a stormy and snowy Saturday over Italy, then Spring is back

Snow and temperatures down, then the return of spring: le forecast align with the saying: “April do not find out! “Never has a proverb been more prophetic in this 2022. With the beginning of the new month the April Fool’s Cyclonedirectly from Norway, led to a drastic decline in temperatures and widespread bad weather. Some call it ‘good weather’ because it brought back the rains on the dry Center-Northbut in the next few hours, caution should never ‘be too much’.

Triple attack on Italy: snow, plummeting temperatures

The weather forecast he tells us that we are under a triple attack, they arrive Poseidon, Zephyr And Chionerespectively Greek gods of the Sea, the Wind and the Snow! Saturday 2 April to be archived in the meteorological annals with the double asterisk, with a bow to remember an out of season winter day. Until last Wednesday in Italy maximums were recorded at 20 ° C, with a peak of 27 ° C in Sicily; at the beginning of the week we had 23-25 ​​° C also in the Po Valley, in Florence and Rome. Now, the snow falls at hilly altitudes between Tuscany And Lazio, the wind takes off to create gigantic breakers and storm surges that threaten the western coasts. A framework weather very particular at the beginning of April, a dangerous picture painted with the too bright colors of a bizarre weather.

Bad weather: snow, wind, storms. The forecasts of the meteorologist

In detail Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the site ilmeteo.it, indicates that in the next few hours the height of the waves could reach 8 meters on the Sardinian Sea, 5 meters from the Ligurian Sea to the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea. The wind will blow impetuously from the West, from the Mistral on Sardinia and from ‘Libeccio Freddo’ on the western side of our peninsula: they are expected gusts 90 km / h along the coasts and on the Apennine ridges. On eastern Sardinia, the falling winds could be even more intense.

The goal of the bad weather is the range between Sardinia, Lazio and Abruzzo with 30-40 cm of snow at hilly altitudes, storm winds and storm surges, but also pay attention to the rest of the country: it will be a Saturday 2 April that will remember the first storms of late Summer but with winter connotations, it is forbidden to venture into the sea during this weekend. There will be other good opportunities in April, probably as early as next weekend, that of Palms, it will be calm and serene; from Tuesday 5 will return the Spring all over Italy and on the horizon you can already see the first summer-like heat! In short, a fluctuating weather.

Weather, Easter and Easter Monday? The projections

But so what will the weather be like Easter And Paquetta? It is still early to say. According to ilmeteo.it “the first long-term projections suggest that at the turn of the Festive weekend of Easter and Easter Monday time may be quite capriciousand it will pass from a climate of big instability to one more summerwith snow late on the Alps also abundant and first hot to the South Center accompanied by temporal summer-like with hail“.

WEATHER FORECAST NEXT DAYS

Saturday 2. In the north: unstable with showers scattered, more widespread on the Alps and Prealps, snowy over 600 meters. In the center: bad weather on Sardinia and Tirreniche with strong snow up to 300-400 meters. To the south: bad weather on Campania, Basilicata, Calabria, snow at 700 meters.

Sunday 3. In the north: many cloudssprinkle with snow on the Alpine borders. In the center: some rain scattered on the Adriatic sectors and then in Tuscany. In the south: rain, snow and wind on Campania and northern Calabria.

Monday 4. In the north: good weather but more cold in the morning. In the center: rain showers in Sardinia, Sun somewhere else. In the south: some rain residual, then improves.

Trend. time will continue to stand cold especially in the morning, the first projection for the new week indicates the gradual return of the Spring from Tuesday.

