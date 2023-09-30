The islanders risk the omelette when time is up. No problem for Pumas and the Scots, who will play it all next week against Japan and Ireland

Fiji gives a half to Georgia, takes control of the match, turns it around and then risks losing it after the clock expires: anything happens in Bordeaux, but in the end the islanders win 17-12 and put a serious threat on the quarter-finals. A bonus point against Portugal, bottom of group C, will be enough to get through after 16 years. The ranking says: Wales 14, Fiji 10, Australia 6, Georgia 3, Portugal 2, and in the event of a draw the islanders would be ahead of the Australians due to direct clashes. In the afternoon everything was easy for Argentina, who beat Chile 59-5, won 5 points and joined Japan in second place in group D: the match on 8 October will be a real play-off. In the evening, no problems for Scotland: 84-0 against Romania, and eyes on the super match against Ireland on 7 October. See also Scotland confirms first monkeypox case

Fiji-Georgia 17-12 — Islanders suffering from the pressure of one of the most important matches in their recent history, Lelos dominating the first half but wasting an incredible amount of opportunities. The result was a match full of errors: the 9-0 with which the Georgians closed the first 40 minutes (two kicks from Niniashvili and one from Matkava) was very narrow compared to what they created. In the second half Georgia had the opportunity to close the score by playing 10 minutes with the extra man (yellow for Radradra) but never broke through the Fijian wall. In the 50th minute the game changes: Fiji – still with one man less – score with a spell from Nayacalevu, then Lomani’s foot is worth the overtaking: 10-7. In the 69th minute Habosi scores the goal to make it 17-9 but in the final everything happens. Matkava brings Georgia back to -5 with a kick 10 seconds from time, then the Lelos push forward again, the Fijians grant a pass to Aprasidze who wastes the opportunity for an equalizer – and possible overtaking – with a too hasty kick. Fiji are saved and win 17-12, the quarterfinals are one step away. See also The war fully impacts world sport

Scotland-Romania 84-0 — Game without history in Lille, where Scotland scored 12 times and easily won the 5 points against Romania: Darcy Graham star of the match with a poker, Watson, Price, Matt Fagerson, Harris, Smith, Healy, Matthews also scoring goals and Darge. It ends 84-0, with Healy putting in all the conversions.

Argentina-Chile 59-5 — Clear victory for the Pumas, who win 59-5 against Chile and join Japan in the standings with one matchday to go. Argentina took 46 minutes to get the bonus but in the end scored 8 tries: Sanchez (also author of 6 conversions and a free kick), Gonzalez (double), Creevy, Bogado, Isgro, Ruiz and Santiago Carreras, who also achieved the last 2 transformations. Dussaillant’s flag destination for Chile.

September 30, 2023 (modified September 30, 2023 | 11:15 pm)

