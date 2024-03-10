Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

In Tyrol, a man was seriously injured while riding a chairlift. He missed the exit and decided to jump.

Fügenberg – If you go up the mountain to ski, the chairlift is usually the method of choice. This can be dangerous for beginners and children. There are repeated reports of children or young people slipping out of the lift and falling into the depths. An accident has now occurred in Tyrol involving a 66-year-old skier.

Man jumps from chairlift and has to be taken to hospital with serious injuries

On Saturday, March 9th, a German wanted to spend a few sporty hours on the slopes in the Zillertal ski area of ​​Spieljoch in Fügenberg in Tyrol. He took the chairlift up to the mountain station, but missed the exit orf.at reported. An employee noticed this and stopped the elevator. He made an announcement and instructed the 66-year-old to remain seated until he got to the exit point opposite.

But the skier had another idea and apparently decided to jump out of the lift. At the time he was about one and a half meters high (162 centimeters) and was seriously injured during the jump. The man was then taken to the gondola station with Akia and Skidoo, as the police explained, and from there he was flown to the Schwaz hospital in an emergency helicopter. No further details are known about the man's injuries or why he decided to jump despite instructions.

Correct behavior when getting off the chairlift

If you want to get off the chairlift safely, you can find out more in advance, for example snowtrex.de. A common mishap, for example, is that the ski poles get caught between your own feet or those of your neighbor and become a tripping hazard. It should be held in one hand as you exit, before pushing off the lift with the other and finding your balance. The backpack can also easily get caught in the lift. Therefore it is best worn on the front of the chest.

It is also important to follow the instructions on the lift. You should not rock while driving and only open the brackets when the marking is visible or the instruction is given. If you fall on your face while getting out, you should get out of the exit area as quickly as possible so as not to hinder anyone. And, after the 66-year-old's crash landing, do not jump out of the elevator and then get off when you reach the station.

At the end of January, two women fell from a ski lift in South Tyrol. An 83-year-old died and the person accompanying her was seriously injured. (jh)