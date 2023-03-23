Many competitions are held in the world every year but there are many bizarre car racing, car races that are truly among the craziest and most fun, under various formulas, some of which border on legality. Cars can participate but also simple handcrafted vehicles even without an engine as in the case of Red Bull Soapbox Race.

Gumball 3000

There Gumball 3000 is one of the craziest and most bizarre car races held annually on public roads in different parts of the world. It was founded in 1999 by British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper.

A moment of the Gumball 3000 one of the most bizarre races in the world

The race expects the participation of about 120 exotic and luxury cars from all over the world.

The route changes every year and usually passes through numerous cities, with the race lasting about a week.

Participants, including celebrities, entrepreneurs and car enthusiasts compete to travel the distance as fast as possible, but also to have fun and socialise. The race is not officially a competition, but rather an entertainment event for car enthusiasts.

The Gumball 3000 is one of the craziest and most bizarre car races in the world

The Gumball 3000 has become known for its adventurous spirit and the media attention it attracts. However, there has also been some controversy surrounding the safety and legality of the race, with some authorities banning some cars from participating or even the race itself in some parts of the world.

There Gumball 3000 is a luxury car rally (of dubious legality) that runs every year between various locations around the world. An example? The 2010 Gumball started in London and finished in New York City. All this for a paltry £30,000 entry fee. You probably already got your checkbook out.

Mongolrally

The Mongol Rally is another adventure race involving crossing Eurasia by car, starting in Great Britain and finishing in Ulan-Ude, Siberia, in Russia.

The race is not really a race, but rather a challenge to complete the entire course, which covers approximately 16,000 kilometers and traverses many different driving conditions and landscapes, including deserts, mountains, plains and forests.

Another craziest race in the world is the Mongol Rally

The race requires participants to use vehicles with a engine with a displacement of less than 1,000 cc and that they are not brand new, to add to the adventure and challenge of the competition.

A spectacular Renault 4 al Mongol Rally another adventure race starting from Great Britain and ending in Siberia, Russia.

There are no set routes or guaranteed petrol stations along the way and participants must rely on their driving skills and ability to navigate remote and little-known areas.

The aim of the race is not only to get to the destination, but also to raise money for charity and to raise public awareness of important social and environmental issues.

The Mongol Rally has become a very popular event among adventure and extreme driving enthusiasts, who try their hand at a unique and thrilling experience, challenging themselves and their car on an epic adventure across Eurasia.

modballs

There modballs is a car race that takes place every year in Europe and other parts of the world, organized by Modball Rally Ltd. The event includes a series of stages, in which participants drive their sports cars through the cities and scenic roads of the route, with the task of completing the journey in the shortest time possible.

The race is not competitive, but rather a style challenge, in which crews try to customize their cars and impress the judging panel with their driving skills and design creativity.

Modball is another fun and quirky competition

The Modball is open to all types of cars, from the classic Porsche 911 to supercars more recent, and is characterized by a party and entertainment atmosphere, with evening parties, concerts and other entertainment activities.

Modball is a nice quirky competition

The event is open to participants of all ages, as long as they have a valid driving license and a car in good condition. The Modball has become popular among sports car enthusiasts, who want to test their driving skills and have fun with other enthusiasts.

In summary, the Modball is a one-of-a-kind automotive event that combines style, driving skill and fun, offering an exciting challenge and an unforgettable driving experience.

Red Bull Soapbox Race

There Red Bull Soapbox Race is another do-it-yourself gravity-fed vehicle race without an engine, held in various parts of the world. We also had an edition in Italy (see the video below), in Rome inside the Villa Borghese. Participants build motorless four-wheeled vehicles, propelled only by gravity, and race them down an inclined track.

Red Bull Soapbox Race which took place in Villa Borghese, Rome

The race involves teams of competitors who compete to cross the track as fast as possible, but also to show the creativity and originality of their vehicle.

The teams perform in front of thousands of spectators, who gather along the track to watch the event. Scoring is based on the speed, choreography and creativity of the vehicle.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race is a very popular race all over the world, with participants of all ages and from different backgrounds, who try their hand at reckless and spectacular descents, often with vehicles with extravagant and imaginative shapes.

The race is often accompanied by entertainment, live music and other activities that involve the public, creating an atmosphere of celebration and fun.

Fox Running

There Fox Running it is an 8 or 12 hour endurance race on asphalt tracks. It’s a sporting feat, but also a meeting outside of any scheme. You don’t need the fastest car, but a team of skilled friends who drive with skill and fear nothing. The best teams become “Volpi” and win the prize money, the others are the Chickens.

FOX Running is a nice and bizarre race with cars that takes place in Italy in Magione (PG)

You race with any car: cylinder capacity, power, preparation, the one used to go to the office, a racing car, or a near wreck, 4×4, no rules. As long as it has 4 wheels, lights, all body parts and seat belts. You don’t need insurance, booklet and sports licenses, you just need to have fun! The next event will take place on June 18, 2023. INFO

The Fox Running bizarre race that takes place on the circuit of Magione (PG) in Umbria.

Rally of Heroes

The Rally of Heroes it’s another bizarre race on extreme routes, a test bench for those who love driving without limits. The regulation is very simple and includes 2 categories: Heroes and Bold with prizes for the first 3 Heroes and the first 3 Bold. Eligible to participate given the limit for turbocharged petrol cars at 1,800, with 2-wheel drive only.

Rally of Heroes, a nice fun race

The Crazy run

crazy run is a 2-day adventure that takes place through a regularity route in stages within the Italian territory in which the participants experience forgotten emotions such as simply getting lost. In fact, the staff provides only the starting address and, from time to time, the clues necessary to reach the subsequent checkpoints. Participants are tasked with deciphering the clue provided and choosing the route to reach the next checkpoint.

crazy run

The finish line of the final day 1 coincides with a luxury hotel which allows participants to relax, dine, sleep and participate in the official Crazyrun party in a reserved area. The entire event is supported by a healthy passion for motors and lifestyle which leads the registered teams to touch exclusive and sought-after destinations.

The Crazy Run video is a fun and bizarre race

Wacky Races

Other craziest ride in the world it is definitely there Wacky Races, a television cartoon created in the 1960s by Hanna-Barbera Productions. The series features a host of humorous characters who compete in a series of crazy and bizarre car races. The main characters include the protagonist, “the mad driver” (Dick Dastardly), his dog, Muttley, along with eleven other teams, each with their own car and their own unique driving style.

Wacky Races one of the craziest cartoon races in the world

Each episode features a different race, with a twisty course and unpredictable obstacles. The cars are equipped with fantastic and unlikely gadgets, such as rockets, helicopters and even wings, which help the drivers to overcome obstacles and win the race.

The Wacky Races has captivated audiences of all ages, thanks to the humor and creativity of the series, which features wacky characters and comical situations. The success of the series has led to the creation of video games, comics and even a live-action film.

