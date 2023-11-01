Neos has announced the release date of Crayon Shin chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro (Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town) for Japanese territory. The title, a sequel to “Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey” (here is our review) will come up Nintendo Switch the next February 22, 2024 priced at 6,980 yen. One will be available collector’s edition which, at the price of 9,980 yen, will include a pin, an illustrated book in the shape of a notebook, a 68-page artbook, a code to download the digital soundtrack, a train papercraft, a map, stickers and more.

The release in the West of Crayon Shin chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro has been officially confirmed, but we still don’t know when it’s planned for. Below we see a new trailer and the opening video of the game

Crayon Shin chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro – Trailer

Opening

Source: Neos Street Gematsu