More and more films dedicated to anime franchises are experimenting with the GTCincluding the recent ones Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO And THE FIRST SLAM DUNKSbut apparently to join the group will also be the new cinematic adventure of Crayon Shin-chan.

Arriving in Japanese cinemas during the summer of 2023, this will bear the official title Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen: Tobetobe Temakizushi (New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Great Psychokinetic Battle: Leaping Handmade Sushi), and will be the first product dedicated to the hilarious Shin-chan to be made in 3DCG.

This is the thirty-first film of the franchise, which sees Hitoshi One (Fireworks: should they be seen from the side or from below?, Bakuman) to both direction and script writing, with Shirogumi Inc. in charge of the animations.

You can watch the announcement trailer for the film below!

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network