Stefania Craxi: “Common sense must prevail, archive what has happened and work with a constructive spirit”

“No revenge. It is the result of a parliamentary dynamic, of a large and unexpected vote – with a qualified majority – fruit of the desire not to waste time and restart the Foreign Affairs Commission as soon as possible. Common sense must therefore prevailto file what has happened and work with a constructive spirit and, allow me, in the case of Conte and the Movement not to accuse always, to look at the reasons for this election “.

With these words the new president of the Senate Foreign Commission, Stefania Craxianswers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether his election is a kind of (political) revenge of Bettino Craxi thirty years after Tangentopoli, given that the government risks falling (after the election of a Craxi) at the hands of a party that many define as an executioner (today Conte has threatened the government crisis).

