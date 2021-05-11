Saúl Craviotto and Mireia Belmonte will carry the Spanish flag at the inauguration ceremony of the Tokyo Games on July 23. This will be agreed by the 33 Olympic federations this Wednesday in the meeting that they will celebrate, according to the regulations of the Spanish Olympic Committee and as AS has been able to contrast with federative presidents. This rule dictates that the honor will go to “The athlete classified in those Games with the best Olympic record of the delegation”. And there will be no surprises.

By honors, it corresponds to the canoeist, who has two golds, one silver and one bronze. Behind him is the swimmer also with four medals (one gold, two silver and one bronze). And why both? Because the IOC allows, and also recommends for this edition, the formula of the Mixed flag bearer to make equality even more visible gender effect that will almost be reached already at the appointment and that will be total in Paris 2024.

Lydia Valentín had also applied to be the flag bearer (a gold, a silver and a bronze), but with the standard in hand it is not possible. Furthermore, the berciana has not yet secured her place due to the changes that the International Weightlifting Federation has recently introduced in the qualification process. There were also voices that demanded the marcher Jesús Ángel García Bragado, who will run at 51 in his eighth Games (record for an athlete), but does not have any medals.

Both Craviotto (36 years old) and Belmonte (30) aspire to match David Cal, the record man of the Spanish Olympics, with five medals. The canoeist has the trump card of the K4 500, three times world runner-up in this cycle, and also has a possible participation in K1 200 up his sleeve because in these Games each country may present more than one boat per event if the paddler has a place in a collective boat. His teammate Carlos Arévalo is the holder of the K1 200 as he is the fastest in the tests. It is the “plan B” of the Catalan settled in Asturias, as he defined it a few days ago. That would allow him to choose to beat Cal this edition.

Mireia, who will fulfill “a beautiful dream” as she said a few days ago in Madrid, already has the ticket for the 1,500 and 800 tests and she is focused (this week she is competing in the Europeans in Budapest) on also achieving a place in the 200 butterfly (gold in 2016), 200 and 400 styles and 400 freestyle. She will be the third female flag bearer in the Summer Games, after Infanta Cristina (Seoul 1988) and Isabel Fernández (Athens 2004).