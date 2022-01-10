You may get bored of the place when you stay in it for a long time, or days come to you, and you want to change the routine of life, repeating things, and silent places, especially in areas where things, people, streets and buildings do not change quickly, stagnation, repetition and steadfastness on every teacher and seeing faces and people with the same The form, structures, and work that do not evolve, change, or alter, are moments when you would like to go to new areas and new places, but rather a new life. This may happen if the same days and years repeat themselves.

You may choose to go far, to new cities and new nature, or leave to the deserts, the sea, the forests, or the mountains. He does not give you time and circumstances do not help you, you may pass a tourist hurrying his departure to catch up with his time that is running fast, or his work that calls him to return and complete the cycle of life to live, or that his time that extended in study, or work has been completed, and he has to return, where he came from this city or This country that lives in the distance, in this wandering or moving and leaving, everything begins to fade and disappear, many places disappear and are forgotten, but also places that settle in the mind and memory, and when everything is absent, you remain alone like hammers, knocking on your memory, calling you to return, Your heart lifts up to her and pushes you by force to return, even if the absence is long, to suffer hardship, travel and departure to her, it may be a city, a village, a river, or a woman who left you or left her there on the banks of a sea or a river, a plain, a forest, a mountain, a field, or an orchard.

You return to your families or your beloved places, like a seagull crossing the seas and long distances, trying to repeat the biography of your first memory, even the ancient places you would like them not to have changed, because their beauty and love lived in their first image, looking for everything you had known, drank or ate You are looking for people, corners and landmarks of the road that took you to the cafe or inn and the old residence. Talking to trees, streets, old roads, climbing a mountain or a hill, any place has little tales that have passed you by, you love and would like to go to that forest, or snow mountains, or that river that goes far to the fields and mountains, and the village that dwells in the far horizon.

Nothing like places and their memories that are painted in your mind, thought and mind last a lifetime, everything changes, images and knowledge of existence may change, friends may change when work is done with them or life passes and time runs and everyone returns to his small village or his distant neighborhood or his home that is inserted between Cement forests, only places remain silent in the depths.

When that friend returned to the time of his travels and his first trip outside his town, he spent all his time looking for his first places, even for his drink and food that he ate there, as if he wanted to put everything back to the beginning, even if it was impossible.