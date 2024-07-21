The mayonnaise It is a staple ingredient in many cuisines around the world. Whether for a sandwicha cake or as a topping for a snack, its presence is indisputable. However, with so many brands available on the market, Choosing the best option can be a challenge.

To facilitate this task, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has made a study detailed of 24 products, highlighting the five best mayonnaise brandsBelow we present the results of this analysis.

Mayonnaise, or mahonnaise, is an emulsified sauce made from raw egg, oil, salt and some acidic liquid such as lemon juice or vinegar. In France, it is common to flavour it with mustard. The key to a good mayonnaise is to achieve a correct emulsion, thus obtaining a creamy and homogeneous texture.

In addition to the basic ingredients, water, salt, sugar or glucose, starches, and various acids such as citric, tartaric or lactic, as well as spices, can be added. Mayonnaise is the base of many sauces, including tartar sauce, pink sauce, and German sauce.

The origin of the name mayonnaise is uncertain, although the most widely accepted theory places it in France in 1756. It is believed that it was created by the chef of Louis François Armand du Plessis, Duke of Richelieu, to celebrate a victory over the British in the port of Mahón, in Menorca. In honour of this place, the sauce was named mayonnaise.

The 5 Best Mayonnaise Brands According to Profeco

Profeco evaluated mayonnaises based on the quality of their ingredients, flavor, price and compliance with regulations. Here are the five best:

1. Great Value

Walmart’s Great Value brand stands out for its low fat content. Its smooth and versatile flavor makes it an excellent choice for various recipes without sacrificing texture. It is ideal for those looking to take care of their health without giving up flavor.

2. The Coastal

La Costeña, a well-known Mexican brand, is one of the favorites according to the Profeco study. Its mayonnaise is distinguished by the high quality of its ingredients, such as egg yolk, vegetable oil, vinegar and lemon juice. Its flavor is appreciated for its authenticity and consistency.

3. Member’s Mark

Costco’s Member’s Mark brand is known for its large presentations, ideal for large families or businesses. It offers good value for money, allowing you to make recipes in large quantities without compromising on flavor.

4. Maille

Maille is a French brand with a long tradition in mayonnaise production. Its “fine mayonnaise” version complies with all regulations regarding information and net content. In addition, it contains 79.3 grams of fat per 100 grams of product, standing out for its refined flavour and elegant texture.

5. Heinz

Heinz mayonnaise is known for its unique flavour and firm texture. It is an excellent choice for those looking to add a distinctive touch to their recipes. Its thick consistency and slightly acidic flavour make it perfect for different preparations.