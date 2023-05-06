A total of eight bars in Mexico City have managed to position themselves in the prestigious ranking of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023as announced on May 4 in San Miguel de Allende.

As if that were not enough, two of those eight centers of exquisite beverages positioned themselves as the leaders of the coveted list upon entering the top 5 of the best bars in the world 2023: Limantour Liquor Store and Handshake Speakeasywhich are in fourth and second place, respectively.

The eight venues in Mexico City considered the highlights to try some of the best cocktails in the world demonstrates the diversity and quality of the cocktail scene in the Mexican capital. In addition, four other Mexican bars, located in different cities of the country, were also recognized on the list.

Cocktails in CDMX? These 2 bars within the Top 5 best in the world

Handshake Speakeasy has stood out this year with its climb from eleventh place in the ranking of the previous year. The bar is characterized by its “clandestine” concept and its Art Deco-style atmosphere, which recalls the Prohibition Era. He Dutch bartender Eric Van Beek He leads the bar and his collection of vintage bottles gives the place a unique touch.

Among the most popular drinks at Handshake Speakeasy are the ‘Mexi-Thai’that carries tequila, lime, coconut and basil oiljust like him ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’inspired by Queen’s vocalist, Freddie Mercury, and which is made with gin, vodka, raspberry, jasmine and prosecco.

It is located at Amberes street number 65 of the Juárez neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, CDMX.

Photo: Handshake Speakeasy.

For his part, Limantour Liquor Store maintains its position in fourth place on the list. The bar is led by Benjamín Padrón and the creative José Luis León, who seek to experiment and reinvent cocktails. Some of the most outstanding drinks at this bar have taken elements from Mexican culture, such as the ‘Daisy to the Shepherd’prepared with tequila, cilantro, pineapple and chili.

Since 2021, this bar has positioned itself as a mandatory destination when it comes to cocktails in Mexico City; It is also a house open to the neighborhood where exploring and restless minds accompanied by classic palates are more than welcome.

From Roma and Polanco to the world! Limantour Liquor Store has two branches in CDMX: one in Álvaro Obregón 106, Colonia Roma, of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s officeand another in Oscar Wilde 9, Polanco neighborhood, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

In general, the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 highlights the presence of Mexican bars, since a total of six bars from this country appear in the ranking, which reflects the importance and growing interest in cocktails in Mexico. The list also showcases the diversity of the North American bar scene, which has garnered a large number of spots on the list in recent years.