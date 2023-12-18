The Battle of Massa

During an interesting and long interview given to the French newspaper The Team Jean Todt he returned to comment on the legal battle carried out by Felipe Massa and his lawyers regarding the infamous case ofThe 2008 Singapore GP crash. The race was distorted by the voluntary accident of Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr., orchestrated by the team to favor the victory of the team's other standard bearer, Fernando Alonso.

Massa, who was leading that race before the accident and who lost that championship to Lewis Hamilton by just one point, asked for cancellation of that event following statements made by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who recently admitted how the FIA ​​was aware of the facts even before the end of that championship and therefore could have intervened during the season, possibly canceling the GP.

Todt's 'timeline'

Todt's opinion on this question is of particular interest because between 2008 and 2009 the former Ferrari team principal was moving from the Maranello offices to those of the FIA. The timeline is as follows: at the time of the Marina Bay race Todt was still a member of the Ferrari board of directors. On 16 July 2009, the Frenchman officially announced his candidacy for the presidency of the federation for the October elections, with the support of outgoing president Max Mosley. The Crashgate case instead exploded on August 30, 2009, with a television report from the Brazilian Rede Globo which then gave rise to the formal investigation by the FIA.

If the FIA ​​knew…

“The FIA ​​rule has always been to ratify the results by December 31st and to never go back on its steps – explained Todt a The Team – in the case of Singapore, the facts emerged only a year later and the sanctions imposed before my arrival were annulled by the Court of Justice of Paris.” The French manager, however, admits that Massa's battle, born from Bernie Ecclestone's declarations, has an interesting starting point.

“Massa is bringing new facts to the table. According to Bernie Ecclestone, Max Mosley, my predecessor, and Charlie Whiting, the race director, knew about it from the beginning. When I was president of the FIA, I was not aware of this. Scovering up that the federation knew the truth before that famous December 31st could really change things. Unfortunately Charlie and Max are dead. In hindsight we should have asked for the race to be cancelled. The completely new fact, if true and verifiable, is that who regulated the championship [la FIA] was aware of the facts”concluded Todt.