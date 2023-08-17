Crashgate scandal, letter from Massa’s lawyers to F1 and FIA

Felipe Mass it does not give up. The Brazilian hears the 2008 World title from him, and now he has passed from words to deeds. His team of lawyers has in fact launched a legal action against Formula 1 and the FIA ​​to obtain compensation for damages deriving from the scandal Crashgate of 2008. It is learned from the news agency Reuters.

On mid-August, the London law firm Enyo Law sent a formal eight-page letter to Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a sort of notification required before the judicial proceedings could start. These are the most important excerpts from the letter.

The letter

“Mr Massa was the victim of a conspiracy committed by individuals at the highest levels of F1, FIA and FOM. Simply put, Mr Massa is the legitimate 2008 Drivers’ Champion, and F1 and the FIA ​​have deliberately ignored the misconduct that stripped him of his title. Mr. Massa is not able to fully quantify his losses at this stage, but he estimates that they may exceed tens of millions of euros: this amount does not cover the serious moral and reputational losses suffered by Mr. Massa“.

The comment of the FIA

An FIA spokesperson said the Federation had received the letter and that the “This matter is under consideration and we will not provide comments at this stage“. No response from Formula 1 and Domenicali, Ferrari team principal at the time Crashgate. Massa took legal action after Bernie Ecclestone claimed that he and Max Mosley (respectively heads of the FOM and FIA) knew that the accident that led to the blocking of Nelson Piquet jr was voluntary. in the Singapore Grand Prix, but that he did not take any action.

What happened

The Grand Prix in question was the first in the history of Formula 1 in Singapore. Massa arrived at the fifth to last round of the World Championship with a one point disadvantage over Lewis Hamilton. Starting from pole position, the Brazilian had a great opportunity to conquer the championship lead on a circuit where overtaking has always been difficult. On lap 14, however, Piquet jr. went into the wall and caused the Safety Car to enter, all in favor of teammate Fernando Alonso, who had stopped shortly before, and who was therefore able to climb the standings, going on to win ahead of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. The Briton earned six points on Massa, who, due to a Ferrari mess during the stop under the Safety Car, took the filler with him on the restart. Felipão he finished in 13th place, out of the points and with morale under his heels for a Sunday that should have seen him as a protagonist and instead proved to be decisive in removing him from the world championship dream. After a year Piquet jr. was dismounted by Flavio Briatore: the Brazilian thus spilled the beans on Singapore 2008, recounting how he was asked to block to favor the team result and Alonso’s race, and that he accepted for fear of not seeing his contract renewed. The investigations by the FIA ​​led to formally accusing Renault of interfering with the result of the race, while Briatore was disbarred from Formula 1 and from any managerial role (unless he officially returned in 2022 as head of hospitality and ambassador). Although the FIA ​​considers the outcome of the Grand Prix to be distorted, the 2008 world rankings – won by Hamilton by just one point over Massa – take the Singapore race into account.