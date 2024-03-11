by VALERIO BARRETTA

Crashgate 2008, Massa is serious

Today's news was undoubtedly the lawsuit filed by Felipe Mass against F1, FIA and Bernie Ecclestone at the High Court of Justice in London. The Brazilian intends to get to the bottom of the Crashgate affair, the accident voluntarily caused by Nelson Piquet Jr. to benefit his Renault teammate Fernando Alonso during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Ecclestone's words

So far the only one to have responded to Massa has been Ecclestone: “If you had asked me, I would have said that it was the right thing to do. Let an English judge decide what is right and what is wrong“, these are his words to the news agency PA. F1 and the FIA, however, did not want to comment on the lawsuit brought by Massa, just as they never responded to the letter of complaint that the former Ferrari driver sent them in August.

Ecclestone's admission

It was Ecclestone himself who pushed Massa to take legal action. The former president of the FOM, in fact, admitted a year ago that he knew everything about the Marina Bay scandal, adding how Massa was defrauded of the 2008 title. The sentences, despite being retracted by the Briton himself, went around the world and they naturally arrived at Felipão.

Title or compensation?

The former Ferrari driver would have asked for a maxi-compensation that could even reach nine figures and would like the FIA ​​to admit the violation of the regulations. It is difficult to say at this moment the real repercussions on the 2008 title: if Massa were to win the case, compensation would be probable, however the reallocation of the World Championship seems to be an unrealistic scenario. The FIA ​​did not do so in 2021 despite admitting Abu Dhabi's mistake and now there are no indications that it will opt for this other path in 2021.