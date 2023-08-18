Crashgate, Ecclestone portrayed

“At the time, we had enough information to investigate the matter, but decided not to do anything to protect Formula 1 from a scandal.“. Bernie’s quotes Ecclestone on the management of the 2008 Crashgate went around the world, casting not only shadows (those were already there) but real discredit on the World Championship that Felipe Massa lost by one point and which he could have won if the results of the Grand Prix of Singapore had been ignored for ranking purposes. Phrases that reopened the case and convinced Massa to ask for maxi-compensation from Formula 1 and the FIA. Phrases which, however, Ecclestone does not remember having uttered.

Contacted by Reuters to comment on the legal action that Massa’s lawyers have initiated against Formula 1 and the Federation, the former FOM number one reversed what he said: “I don’t remember any of it, to be honest. I don’t remember giving the interview, that’s for sure“.

Spring statements

“We decided to do nothing, we wanted to protect the sport from a huge scandal“, these were the words of the 92-year-old to the German newspaper F1-insider in March. “I convinced Nelson Piquet senior, a former driver of mine in the past, to keep quiet for the time being. At the time there was a rule that a world championship standings were untouchable after the FIA ​​awards ceremony at the end of the year, Hamilton received the cup and all was well. We had enough information at the time to investigate the matter. According to the statute, we should have canceled the Singapore race, which would not have been valid for the championship standings. Massa would have become world champion, not Hamilton”.

“Today I’m still sorry for Massa“, added Ecclestone. “Felipe was robbed of the title he deserved, while Hamilton had all the luck in the world and won his first championship. Today I would have done things differently. That’s why, for me, Michael Schumacher is still the record-breaking only world champion with seven titles, even if the stats say otherwise”.

Crashgate, what happened

The Grand Prix in question was the first in the history of Formula 1 in Singapore. Starting from pole position, Massa had a great opportunity to conquer the championship lead from Hamilton on a circuit where overtaking has always been difficult. On lap 14, however, Piquet jr. went into the wall and caused the Safety Car to enter, all in favor of Renault teammate Fernando Alonso, who had stopped shortly before, and who was therefore able to climb the standings, going on to win ahead of Nico Rosberg and the same Hamilton. The Briton earned six points on Massa, who, due to a Ferrari mess during the stop under the Safety Car, took the filler with him on the restart. The Ferrari driver finished in 13th place, out of the points and with morale under his heels for a Sunday that should have seen him as a protagonist and instead proved to be decisive in taking him away from his world championship dream. After a year Piquet jr. he was dismounted by Flavio Briatore: the Brazilian thus spilled the beans on Singapore 2008, recounting how he was asked to go to the block to favor the team result and Alonso’s race, and that he accepted for fear of not seeing his contract renewed . The investigations by the FIA ​​led to Renault being formally accused of interfering with the result of the race, while Briatore was disbarred from Formula 1 and from any managerial role (decision which was canceled in 2010). The manager then officially returned to Formula 1 in 2022 as head of hospitality and ambassador).