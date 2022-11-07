Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Crashes | The police have questioned the 18-year-old driver suspected of the deadly crash in Porvoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in World Europe
Two died in a crash in Porvoo in October. The 18-year-old driving the accident car is suspected of speeding. In addition, the police are investigating the role of intoxicants in the accident.

Police has still not been able to hear from one of the young people injured in the fatal crash in Porvoo in October.

Two died and eight were injured in a crash between two cars on the night before the first Saturday in October. The police suspect that the Audi driven by the 18-year-old crashed into the side of the Skoda coming from the direction of Hornhattula at the intersection.

The deceased 20- and 26-year-old acquaintances were riding in a Skoda. They were from Porvoo.

There were eight young people from Askola in the Audi, who were all injured. There were two 18-year-olds on board, the rest were 15-16 years old. All the injured have already been discharged from the hospital.

The young person, whom the police have not been able to question, is the most seriously injured in the accident, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Freddie Cederlund from the East Uusimaa police. He was traveling with two other young people in the back of the Audi at the time of the accident.

Audi drivers are currently suspected of two aggravated deaths, aggravated endangering traffic safety and several aggravated injuries.

The driver is suspected of speeding in the situation.

“It is still not possible to say how hard the driver was driving. It still needs to be calculated,” says Cederlund.

After the accident, the police have been sent previously filmed driving videos in which they are driving fast. The police are investigating whether the videos are possibly related to the 18-year-old driver.

“The cuddling videos are related to the matter and are being discussed in the investigation, but we do not confirm whether they are related to the driver,” says Cederlund.

In addition, the police are investigating the role of intoxicants in the accident. The police have questioned the driver, but the details of the questioning will not be disclosed while the preliminary investigation is in progress.

According to Cederlund’s assessment, the completion of the preliminary investigation will probably take half of next year.

