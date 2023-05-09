That’s what Ferrari says. That Leclerc’s crashes were Red Bull’s fault. How?

Have you recovered from last Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix? In which not much more happened after about 25 laps, but Max Verstappen briefly displayed a Formula 1 masterclass in his Red Bull? We do, but others certainly don’t.

Ferrari for example. The Italian team is scratching its head in such a way that the area there is now as red as the carriage of the racing car. Because what all went wrong? And then to a large extent with Charles Leclerc.

Easy. Red Bull. That went wrong.

Leclerc crashes are Red Bull’s fault

As you know, Charles Leclerc crashed twice with his Ferrari in turn 7. And that is Red Bull’s fault, according to Performance Engineer Jock Clear on behalf of Ferrari. Not that Max or Checo had laid an oil trail or rammed Leclerc, but still.

No, it’s different. According to Clear, these crashes reflect Charles’ mindset. He has to compete against a car that is arguably faster and better. He will feel that he has to make the difference himself, but the laws of physics call a halt to that…

Incidentally, the team will not expect Leclerc to take it easy in the coming races. He regularly shows that he is extremely fast, resulting in a good qualification. There may well be some written-off cars against that.

So in summary, we can say that Red Bull is so good that it even causes crashes at other teams.

They can boast in Milton Keynes.

