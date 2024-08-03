Crashes | It almost happened: the train collided with a car, the occupants managed to escape

Crashes|There were five people in the car that got stuck between the booms. They managed to escape from the car before the train hit.

Train and a car collided on Saturday in Central Finland, but no one was seriously hurt in the collision, says the rescue service.

There were five people in the car, but everyone managed to escape from the car before the crash, says the manager on duty Ville Kultalahti. For some reason, according to him, the car had gotten stuck between the booms of the guarded level crossing. As the train approached, the occupants rushed out of the car.

The train running on the track was a rail bus running between Jyväskylä and Seinäjoki. According to Kultalahti’s information, it collided with a car at a speed of about 60 kilometers per hour.

The rear end of the car was really badly damaged, but the front-wheel drive car was nevertheless able to be driven to the side after the crash. Kultalahti can’t accurately assess the car’s condition, but describes the damage as bad.

“It’s very close to redeemable.”

If the occupants of the car had not managed to get out from under it, the collision could have gone badly.

“Yes, there was luck in that,” says Kultalahti.

Collision happened in Tuuri, Alavuden, near the Tuuri village store. The rescue service was notified of the incident after ten on Saturday morning.

It took about an hour for the emergency manager on duty at the scene to get traffic flowing again. At worst, a queue of more than three kilometers formed on the road before then, Kultalahti says.

There was more traffic than usual on the road on Saturday morning due to an event for car enthusiasts organized at the Tuuri village store.