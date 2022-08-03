Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Tremendous scare was taken by the driver of a black Honda van that crashed into and toppled a palm tree in the parking area of ​​a shopping plaza located at the intersection of Antonio Rosales and Centenario boulevards in the vicinity of the Salvador Esquer subdivision, in the city of Los Mochis, this morning.

At 12:25 p.m., merchants reported to the 911 emergency service to send an ambulance to attend to the crew member of the vehicle and that he had lost control and crashed into a palm tree.

Summa paramedics attended the accident to provide first aid to the injured, but fortunately he had no serious injuries.

Traffic agents took over the competent expertise.