The crash of the plane of the Chinese airline China Eastern on March 21 was intentional, according to American researchersreports The Wall Street Journal† Newspaper sources say the flight data from the black boxes shows that someone in the cockpit deliberately plunged the Boeing 737-800 into a nosedive. All 132 people on board were killed in the plane crash.

Flight MU5375 was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou when it suddenly plunged from an altitude of about 9,000 meters and crashed into a mountainside.

Also read: No survivors plane crash China



The data from the black boxes shows, according to American researchers that a pilot, or someone who had entered the cockpit, entered commands to send the aircraft into a dive. “The plane did as it was told by someone in the cockpit,” a source surrounding the investigation told The Wall Street Journal†

Role of the pilots

The American investigators see in the fact that Chinese investigators have so far not found any problems with the aircraft or the control support for their conclusion that there was a deliberate crash. Further research now focuses mainly on the role of the pilots.

China Eastern late in a comment The Wall Street Journal know that it is “unlikely” that someone has entered the cockpit, pointing to a statement from the Chinese regulator CAAC, which shows that the pilots did not send a distress signal.

About possible intent by one of the pilots, the airline repeats an earlier statement from immediately after the plane crash that the pilots were in good health and had no family or money problems.