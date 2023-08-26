With videoThe emotions have not yet subsided at Femke Bol. A day after her world title in the 400 meters hurdles, the Wilhelmus sounded for the 23-year-old from Amersfoort. She talked extensively about the difficult run-up to and the meaning of her golden race. ,,Then I thought: ‘huh, I’m not going to go almost on my plate here again’.”
Pim Bijl
Latest update:
20:46
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Crash #world #champion #Femke #Bol #thought #relieved #happy
Leave a Reply