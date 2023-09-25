An exceptional discovery was found in recent days by Modern Vintage Gamer, a YouTuber specialized in retrogaming and insights into the history of video games, who in this video focuses on discovery of a prototype Of Crash vs Spyro Racinga game that never came out but could have been really interesting.
In many ways, it would be a sort of dream come true for the many fans of the Activision mascots, who would have to meet and clash in an arcade driving game in the style of kart racing, apparently in development for a certain period at the publisher in question.
As reported in the video, a prototype of what would have been Crash vs Spyro Racing was discovered in the hard drive of a development kit for the first Xbox.
A game that could have been interesting
It would be a game for the original Xbox, therefore clearly dated but still very interesting to look at, if only because it is the only tangible evidence of the game in question.
The software still appears in a state embryonicwith many missing elements and still a general lack of characterization, but if nothing else it works as evidence of the existence of a cross-over in the form of a racing game between Crash and Spyro, an idea that has been around for some time but seemed limited to fans’ dreams.
Instead, at a certain point in history Activision had actually thought about creating a game of this kind, although it is not known how long the work continued. Presumably not much, also because the prototype doesn’t even seem that much linked to the series in question in its gameplay phases.
In any case, the video above reveals everything you need to know about this elusive Crash vs Spyro Racing, awaiting other possible discoveries in this regard.
#Crash #Spyro #Racing #existed #prototype #discovered #Xbox #video