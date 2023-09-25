An exceptional discovery was found in recent days by Modern Vintage Gamer, a YouTuber specialized in retrogaming and insights into the history of video games, who in this video focuses on discovery of a prototype Of Crash vs Spyro Racinga game that never came out but could have been really interesting.

In many ways, it would be a sort of dream come true for the many fans of the Activision mascots, who would have to meet and clash in an arcade driving game in the style of kart racing, apparently in development for a certain period at the publisher in question.

As reported in the video, a prototype of what would have been Crash vs Spyro Racing was discovered in the hard drive of a development kit for the first Xbox.