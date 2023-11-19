There second season currently underway , called Party Mode, adds Ripto as a new playable character. Additionally, it adds a new minefield power, two new maps, some limited-time modes (including 3v3), and a Premium Battle Bass with 100 levels of content.

Spyro is coming in Crash Team Rumble . The third season of the game, which will be called All Fired Up, will begin on December 7 and will include Spyro as a playable character .

Will the innovations be enough to make Crash Team Rumble grow?

Crash Team Rumble is a multiplayer game

Crash Team Rumble struggled to find a dedicated audience. Just a week after launch, it was noted that the total number of Twitch users who watched Crash Team Rumble streams was so low that it often dipped into double digits.

Statistics provided by Twitch Tracker shortly after launch they indicated that the game averaged 316 viewers over a seven-day period. Now, five months after launch, the game is averaging just 12 viewers on Twitch per week, making it the 2,354th most-watched game on Twitch.

Let’s say the team is hoping that Spyro will help give the game a little more media traction. While waiting to find out, you can read our review of Crash Team Rumble.