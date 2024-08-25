According to the developers of Toys for Bob, this version it has been cancelled due to the lukewarm reception from critics and the almost total indifference of the public towards the game, resulting in sales falling short of the company’s goals.

According to the information shared in the latest video from the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming, Activision Blizzard has been working on a Crash Team Rumble Nintendo Switch conversion only to later give up on the idea.

Good starting ideas, but…

Launched on June 20th of last year, Crash Team Rumble is a game Focused on multiplayerwhere two teams of four players playing as the heroes and villains of the series battle it out in arenas with the aim of conquering the most Wumpa Fruit.

As we explained in our Crash Team Rumble review, the game offers a fun basic formula and mechanics accessible to any player, despite a limited amount of content and characters at launch. Due to poor public interest, post-launch support for the game was discontinued in early March, less than a year after its release.

This isn’t the only project related to the franchise that has been canceled by Activision Blizzard. From the DidYouKnowGaming video, we also learn that Toys for Bob was also working on Crash Bandicoot 5, whose story would have involved Spyro, giving life to a sort of crossover that would probably have delighted many fans.