Through a post published on the official website of Activision, the developers of Toys for Bob have confirmed that in Crash Team Rumble the well-tested formula of the season passfree and paid, specifying in each case that they will include cosmetic items only and therefore will not affect the balance in multiplayer. New playable characters and powers instead can be unlocked simply by playing.

In the post, the developers recall that the Crash Team Rumble season 1 premium Battle Pass is included in all copies of the standard game, while the Deluxe Edition also includes the season 2 one. Each Battle Pass includes 100 tiers of rewards that players will be able to unlock over the course of three months of the season, which will also include limited-time events, challenges, modes, maps, powers and characters.

“Fans can expect the Seasons to include one-of-a-kind events, “Furious” challenges, gorgeous new modes, stunning new maps, new playable characters, new powers, and an all-new 100-tier Battle Pass,” reads the post.

“Customize the experience with unique skins, emotes, cosmetic accessories, banners, victory music and more, all obtainable by completing challenges, leveling up heroes and progressing through the Battle Pass. As a reminder, players who own the Standard and Deluxe editions will have access to the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass, giving all players the opportunity to power up their brawls.”

“We want a balanced experience for every player to enjoy the N. Sane fun that Crash Team Rumble has to offer, which is why new heroes and powers will be earned through in-game challenges and will not be tied to the Battle Pass. Battle Passes will reward only cosmetic items, however some will also be obtainable through participation in seasonal events.

We remind you that Crash Team Rumble will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One starting from June 20, 2023. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our preview.