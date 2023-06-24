After years of relentless requests from fans around the world, activision in 2017 he decided to revive Crash Bandicoot with the N. Sane Trilogy, a collection of the first iconic chapters of the franchise with a renewed graphic design. This remake was supposed to relaunch the character of Crash in the gaming landscape and, at first, things seemed to be going in this direction for the “was mascot” of PlayStation. A short time later the remake of was launched Crash Team Racingthat is to say Nitro Fueledwhile in the 202nd Activision launched the first real new chapter of the franchise, namely Crash 4: It’s About Time.

After the release of this new chapter in the series, however, something already seemed to have broken in the gear, and for the following three years no more was heard of the marsupial. That’s until the announcement of Crash Team Rumbleborn from the ashes of the project wumpa league which seemed to have been set aside. With the return of Toys for Bob in development, will Crash Team Rumble have managed to do justice to one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the history of video games?

Woah!

The gaming history of Crash is somewhat troubled and has survived thanks to the iconicity of the first three chapters of the series and of the original Crash Team Racing. Between ups and downs, however, the various video games belonging to the Crash Bandicoot franchise they had their own style, their goal and their precise identity. Both games like Crash Basha trivial party game positively reevaluated for the nostalgia effect typical of recent years, which works as Crash of the Titanswhich had only the title of Crash, they had a history, a reason for beingsomething that pushed the player to play the aforementioned titles.

Unfortunately all of this is missing in Crash Team Rumble, a title that recycles the skins of the characters seen in the aforementioned Crash 4: It’s About Time without adding anything that makes the player think that it is worth continuing to play. Which is inexplicable given that Toys for Bob oversaw the development of Crash 4: It’s About Time, a title innovative for different reasons but nonetheless indebted to the classic gameplay of the franchise. What we saw in the (canonical) fourth chapter of the series, however, does not exist here, because Crash Team Rumble lacks characterizationnarrative, but above all of personality.

Trying to get into the title issues, Crash Team Rumble it’s an take on the MOBA genre. Each team has only one area intended for collecting points, which will be embodied in the wumpa fruits. The collection of the latter, which in the long run results a trivial and repetitive exerciseis used to lead your team to victory. If our character is defeated by a member of the opposing team, any fruit in our possession will be lost.

The ultimate goal will be to collect first two thousand points. Toys For Bob attempts to enrich the gameplay with a roster of different playable characters inherited from the Crash universe with some new additions. Each of the characters on the roster has gods own unique attacks and class-based traits, along with environmental boosts which can be acquired through special relics hidden in the game maps.

Here one of the already takes over problems more self-evident than the title: game maps. The latter are skimpy and the only element that differentiates them is the aesthetics. Despite the rich level variety that the Crash series has had over the years, the nine maps available in Crash Team Rumble seem too similar to each other and none of them stands out for its originality or inventiveness.

To this problem is also added the one related to the pure and hard gameplay. If already the game maps are not memorable, play in them it will be chaotic And without strategy. This is largely caused by the bad combat systemas shots never connect satisfactorily or particularly accurately, often leaving the player unsure which enemy they actually damaged.

It all translates into one compulsive keystrokeswhich makes the gameplay totally anarchist and deprives him of any tactical cue which, in titles belonging to the MOBA genre, should be the basis.

Speaking of the characters, as already mentioned above each of them is divided into classes. We have the Markerswhose job it will be to collect Wumpa fruits, i Defenderswhose task will be to invade the opposing area so as to prevent rivals from collecting the collected Wumpa fruits, and enhancerswhose task is to activate the power-ups scattered throughout the game maps. Although each character belongs to a specific class, the players they have the freedom to play however they like regardless of that.

For Goalscorers, for example, they are not prevented from collecting relics or attacking other players – these characters were simply designed to specialize in harvesting Wumpa fruit. This it takes away a lot of uniqueness to the characters and, at present, the differences between one character and another they are not so clear to justify the differentiation into classes.

The future of Crash Team Rumble (and the franchise)

One of the more positive aspects of the title is its online component. Crash Team Rumble, in this sense, is well optimized at launch, which is not something to take for granted since many titles cannot boast a similar merit. With a smooth frame rate that never sags under the chaos of its chaotic gameplay, thetechnical aspect of the title it certainly is one of the best things.

Right now there is no in-game shop, just a linear progression to unlock some rewards. Even the remake of Crash Team Racingat launch, did not have one, so it is likely that can be introduced with a future update. The lack of characters like N. Gin And Ripper Roo it makes itself felt and, precisely for this reason, it is evident as Crah Team Rumble sia a title that he will get rich with future updates.

In this sense, in fact, Toys For Bob has already promised that will support Crash Team Rumble for a long time after launch with seasonal content, including new characters, maps and battle passes full of additional cosmetic items. This suggests that the studio (or perhaps, more accurately, its editor Activision) is not banking on Crash Team Rumble immediately but over the long term.

But what has come into our hands is a title gaunt, empty And lacking many of the extra modes that have made Crash famous over the years. In addition to the collection of Wumpa fruits, in fact, Crash Team Rumble does not have other modes that can push the player to invest their time in the title, and the fact that Toys for Bob’s latest work is lacks a single player mode limits the project even more.

As mentioned, it is clear that Crash Team Rumble was launched on the market with the prospect of being enriched in the future with new content, but it seems that the fact that the title in question has not been taken into consideration boring and repetitive and that the players, because of this, they may never live the next updates leaving the game prematurely. Time will tell what Crash Team Rumble will mean for the franchise, but as things stand now, the risk that Crash Team Rumble will (again) end the franchise is pretty high.