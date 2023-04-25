













This is the introduction animation of this title with 4K resolution, which shows its concept in a very funny and highly detailed way.

But the publication on Twitter is accompanied by a message that is a nod to a movie and a call for a study.

What happens is that it says ‘With the amazing movie career of the plumber boy, we think it’s time for Crash’s movie debut! What do you say, @SonyAnimation’.

The first part is a direct allusion to Super Mario Bros. The Movie and how well it is doing at the box office.

To such a degree that at the moment it already exceeds $700 million dollars worldwide. As for the second, it is in relation to the Sony Pictures Animation studio.

Fountain: Activision.

The latter is responsible for franchises such as open season and Transylvania hotel. His most recent works are Agent Elviswhich came out weeks ago on Netflix, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versewhose premiere will be on June 2, 2023.

Although crash bandicoot It is not currently a Sony series that historically has ties to PlayStation consoles. So the call from the Toys for Bob Twitter account is quite understandable.

The developer mentioned above is the one in charge of Crash Team Rumble. The game will go on sale on June 20, 2023 and will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

For those not aware of this proposal, teams of 4 vs. 4 where players choose iconic heroes and villains from the franchise.

All of them fight to capture more Wumpa Fruits than the others and in this way obtain a clear victory.

However, in this game it is possible to boycott members of the opposing team; Anything goes when it comes to getting more fruits.

The battles are in the same arena and the fights are online; each of the characters have their own abilities, as well as strengths and weaknesses.

Like other games with a focus on multiple players, this proposal will have seasons that will add new content and keep it attractive to fans.

In addition to Crash Team Rumble We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.